Bullfrogs place 4th at league tourney

The Valley Foothill League North girls’ golf regular season came to an end Monday afternoon at the league tournament at Manteca Park Golf Course in Manteca. Bret Harte, Ripon, Argonaut, Escalon, Linden, Sonora and Summerville played one final round, which covered 18 holes.
Ripon ended the tournament by taking first with a score of 367. Placing behind Ripon was Argonaut, 385; Escalon, 459; Bret Harte, 467; Linden, 521; Sonora, 538; and Summerville did not finish with a team score.
Bret Harte, who placed fourth overall at the tournament as well as in the league standings, finished with a league record of 5-7. On Monday, the Bullfrogs were led by Mackenzie Carroll, who shot a team-low 108; Makenna Robertson shot a 117; Carly Hickman shot a 118; Ella Bach carded a 124; and Sophia Ruff and Maggie Kristoff each finished the day with a score of 127.
“The girls did a great job today,” Bret Harte head coach Diane Winsby said. “They improved over the midseason tournament by 15 strokes. Plus, they were very close to the third-place team. I could not be prouder of the way they played today. The team did a great job.”
Ripon’s Gabby Ilaardi was named as the Most Valuable Player of the league. Bret Harte did not have any golfers placed on the all-league team. The 2021 all-league team is: Ashley Roven, Argonaut; Lucy Allbaugh, Escalon; Lily Stern, Argonaut; Katie Martin, Ripon; Ella Wolkin, Sonora; Isabella Vaccarezza, Linden; Zoe Bremmer, Ripon; Rylee O’Connell, Argonaut; Vivian Parsons, Ripon; Hannah Anderson, Argonaut; and Gracie Bracco, Escalon.