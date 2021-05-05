Villegas throws no-hitter in Calaveras win over Bret Harte

Sophomore pitcher Macy Villegas didn’t allow a hit in Calaveras’ 20-0 home victory over the Bret Harte Bullfrogs Wednesday evening in San Andreas.
While Villegas didn’t allow any Bullfrogs to reach base via hit, every Calaveras player recorded a hit and each player touched home and all but one Calaveras slugger knocked in a run in the 3.2-inning game.
Calaveras scored six times in the bottom of the first, and then added two in the second, eight in the third and four in the fourth before the game was ended with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Calaveras’ Madison Clark, Angelina DeLeon and Emily Johnson all smacked home runs in the win. Clark went 4 for 4 with four RBIs and scored two runs; Bailie Clark went 2 for 5 with a triple, three RBIs, scored two runs and stole two bags; DeLeon knocked in two and scored twice; Laney Koepp went 2 for 4 with a double, had an RBI and scored four times; Randi Adams scored twice; Camryn Harvey went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, a double and scored twice; and Reese Mossa went 2 for 4 with an RBI and scored a run.
In the circle, Villegas picked up the win and didn’t allow a hit, walked three and struck out four.
For Bret Harte, Madison Blain walked twice and Melana Wakefield walked once. Senior Morgan McDearmid took the loss, going 3.2 innings, giving up 21 hits, 20 runs with 14 being earned, with one walk and six strikeouts.
The Bullfrogs were without a number of key players, who were playing volleyball against the Sonora Wildcats in Angels Camp.
Calaveras (7-0 Mother Lode League) will end the week in Angels Camp taking on the Bullfrogs (0-7 MLL) at 4 p.m. on Friday.