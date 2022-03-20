Maurer goes the distance in Bret Harte's 1-0 win over Sonora

Although he’s only a sophomore, Bret Harte’s Walker Maurer pitched like a true veteran in the opening game of the Mother Lode League season.
On a day where the Bullfrogs could only get one hit, Maurer did the same to the Sonora Wildcats and limited the visitors to just one single. Maurer went the distance on the hill and gave up one hit in seven innings with two walks and seven strikeouts in Bret Harte’s 1-0 win over Sonora March 18 in Angels Camp.
“Walker was amazing at keeping hitters guessing at the plate,” Bret Harte head coach Josh Bailey said. “He kept Sonora hitters off balance with a great mix of three pitches. He made quality pitches when he needed to and kept the Sonora bats quiet when they had runners on.
Maurer expects quality starts from himself, as does the team. We expect to compete in every game, especially when we can hand the ball to Walker.”
Hits were hard to come by, as Sonora and Bret Harte only had one hit apiece. Bret Harte’s lone single came off the bat of junior Noah Adams. Senior Kenny Scott and junior Carston Weidmann each drew a walk, while senior Erik Trent was hit by a pitch.
For the first five innings of the game, Maurer and Sonora’s Robert Asli dominated from the mound. But in the bottom of the sixth, Weidmann drew a big walk to start things off and then after a failed bunt attempt, Scott drew his walk to put runners on first and second with one out. After a wild pitch, Weidmann raced to third and Sonora’s catcher attempted to throw him out. The ball skipped by the third baseman and Weidmann was able to scamper home for the only run of the game.
Maurer pitched a perfect 1-2-3 top of the seventh to close out the game and collected the win for the Bullfrogs.
Bret Harte (4-2, 1-0 MLL) will next take on Argonaut a 4 p.m., Tuesday in Jackson. The Bullfrogs will not play at home again until they host the Summerville Bears April 1 in Angels Camp.