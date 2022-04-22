The second annual Open Rivalry Golf Tournament to be played May 14

The second annual Open Rivalry Golf Tournament will be held on May 14 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. The golf tournament is a fundraiser for the Bret Harte and Calaveras High School basketball teams. The cost is $125 per golfer and the pre-registration is due April 30. In 2021, nearly $10,000 was raised in the inaugural tournament.

The tournament will be a four-person scramble. Each foursome must have two Bret Harte graduates and/or employees, or two Calaveras graduates and/or employees in order to win the coveted “Rivalry Cup.” Non-Bret Harte/Calaveras affiliated teams are welcomed to play but can only compete for individual prizes. Check in will be at 12 p.m. and tee time is 1 p.m.

Additional activities include a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, a longest putt contest, closet to the pin, longest drive and more. Hamburgers and hot dogs will be provided at the tournament.

To register, contact Bret Harte athletic director/head boys’ basketball coach Brian Barnett at (209) 535-2143 or email bbarnett@bhuhsd.k12.ca.us, or call Calaveras head basketball coach Kraig Clifton at (209) 743-0679 or email kclifton@calaveras.k12.ca.us. Additional information can be found at lacontentagolf.com or by calling (209) 722-1081.

