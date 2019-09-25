Canepa leads Bullfrogs at league tournament
Enterprise photo by Guy Dossi

Bret Harte senior golfer Emma Canepa finished the midseason golf tournament tied for seventh overall as she led the Bullfrogs with a 101 Monday afternoon at Micke Grove in Golf Links Lodi. As a team Bret Harte finished with a score of 505, which landed it in sixth place. Sophia Ruff and Mackenzie Carroll each shot a 132; Carly Hickman carded a 140; Makenna Robertson shot a 152; and Cheyenne Canton finished the tournament with a 155.

On Tuesday, the Bullfrogs fell to undefeated Ripon 191-258 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. Canepa led Bret Harte with a 52, followed by Carroll’s 62, Hickman’s 68 and Robertson’s 76.

Bret Harte (3-6) will take on Summerville Thursday afternoon.

