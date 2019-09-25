Canepa leads Bullfrogs at league tournament

Bret Harte senior golfer Emma Canepa finished the midseason golf tournament tied for seventh overall as she led the Bullfrogs with a 101 Monday afternoon at Micke Grove in Golf Links Lodi. As a team Bret Harte finished with a score of 505, which landed it in sixth place. Sophia Ruff and Mackenzie Carroll each shot a 132; Carly Hickman carded a 140; Makenna Robertson shot a 152; and Cheyenne Canton finished the tournament with a 155.
On Tuesday, the Bullfrogs fell to undefeated Ripon 191-258 at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp. Canepa led Bret Harte with a 52, followed by Carroll’s 62, Hickman’s 68 and Robertson’s 76.
Bret Harte (3-6) will take on Summerville Thursday afternoon.