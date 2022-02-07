With the playoffs on the line, Calaveras knocks off Summerville 2-1

On Jan. 11, the Calaveras High School boys’ soccer team lost to the Argonaut Mustangs 5-0 in Jackson. At that point in the season, there was no need to even talk about the playoffs. Calaveras was 1-3-1 in Mother Lode League play and had very little going right.
After the shutout loss to Argonaut, head coach Rob Leetham wanted pride to guide his team for the rest of the season. And after that loss, Calaveras lost its next two games. However, Calaveras had a previous loss to Sonora turned into a win because of a forfeit and then beat Amador and tied with Bret Harte.
After the tie with Bret Harte, one game was left on the schedule and that was against Summerville. A win over the Bears would miraculously give Calaveras the third spot in the Mother Lode League and a spot in the playoffs. However, a loss would end the season and send Bret Harte to the postseason.
With so much on the line, Calaveras beat the No. 2 team in the Mother Lode League 2-1 Monday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. With the win over Summerville, Calaveras reached the playoffs and Bret Harte had its postseason dreams dashed.
Following the win over Summerville, Leetham could not contain his excitement, as he fully understood what his team had to do in order to even get the opportunity to make the final game of the year meaningful.
“What we told the guys before the game tonight was that we were so proud of them for making this game a meaningful game,” Leetham said. “Since that Argonaut game, we’ve grinded, we’ve grinded, we’ve worked and we’ve grinded some more and that gave us a chance at this game tonight and look what happened. It’s amazing and we are so thrilled.”
Calaveras needed to beat Summerville on Monday. A tie or loss would have meant the end of the season. Summerville will also participate in the postseason, as the Bears finished second in the MLL. Leetham knows that his team knocked off a playoff team in what was essentially a playoff game.
“Credit to Summerville; they are a great team and have had a great season,” Leetham said. “They battled neck-and-neck with Sonora and came up just short for the league championship. We never breathed easy, no matter what the score was.”
Calaveras scored the first goal of the night, and it came with 28:10 to play in the opening half. Junior Jeremiah Hinkle got a pass from Josh Goodwin and blasted a shot into the back of the net to give Calaveras a 1-0 lead.
With Calaveras up 1-0, senior goalie Tanner Wright seemingly could do no wrong, as he kept the Bears from tying the game with a number of clutch saves on difficult shots.
“He was outstanding tonight, just like he’s been all year,” Leetham said of Wright. “We really missed him when he was out. Just to have him back has been huge. He’s a highlight reel back there every game.”
Calaveras scored its second goal with 5:30 to play. But less than a minute later, the Bears scored on a penalty kick and all of a sudden, Summerville was right back in the thick of things. But in the last four minutes of the game, Calaveras’ defense stood strong and prevented the Bears from scoring another goal.
“They showed heart and that’s what they have shown all year,” Leetham said. “We’ve had challenges just like every other team with Covid and injuries, but they never quit, and they play with heart every night … That’s just the character of this team.”
Calaveras (4-4-2 MLL) will find out Tuesday who it will take on in the playoffs, which will begin Thursday. As for senior co-captain Landon Harrington, he’s just thrilled to get the opportunity to play one more game with his teammates.
“I’m so proud of my team and we are so happy to be going to the playoffs,” Harrington said. “As you can see, we are ecstatic. We knew that we had to win this game because a tie or a loss meant that we didn't get to go to the playoffs. We had to win, and we played our game and we won. We are going to the playoffs and I’m so happy.”