Sweet revenge for Calaveras against Sonora

On Jan. 14, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team lost to the Sonora Wildcats 52-46 at Bud Castle Gym in Sonora to begin Mother Lode League play. The following day, Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed gathered his team and let them know that regardless of the loss, a league title was still an option.
The one caveat was that Calaveras needed to essentially win the rest of its league games to be crowned champions. Calaveras had not lost since falling to Sonora and when the rematch came, the Calaveras players made sure to not have a repeat performance.
For the first time since January, 2017, Calaveras beat Sonora in San Andreas. On Thursday night, Calaveras took a giant step toward the league title with a 60-44 win over the Wildcats at Mike Flock Gym.
“Since the moment we came up a little short in the fourth quarter earlier in the year against Sonora, we’ve been burning to get back out here and get another shot at these girls and show people that we are the better team and we came out and proved it,” Malamed said.
Sophomore Madison Clark has accomplished a lot in just a year-and-a-half as a Calaveras basketball player. She’s helped win a playoff game and was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player last year. But, one thing that she wasn’t yet able to cross off her list was to defeat the Wildcats. Now, after three previous unsuccessful attempts, that too has been accomplished.
“Sonora has always been that object in our way and that seems to always be in our heads,” Clark said. “We need to set that aside and realize that they are just another team and we need to play them just as hard as any other team and block it out and I think we did that tonight.”
Calaveras wanted to prove a point early in the contest and did just that. Senior Gabriella Malamed began the night with a 3-point basket, while freshman Bailie Clark followed with a field goal and Madison Clark drained two free throws to put Calaveras up 7-0.
After a Sonora basket, Bailie Clark made a shot from downtown. Sonora added a point with a free throw, but with 2:20 to play in the opening quarter, junior LoLo Wyllie recorded a steal and took it to the basket to put Calaveras up 12-3. Junior Vanessa Baysinger and senior Muriel Strange each added a basket and at the end of the first quarter, Calaveras led 16-9.
“They beat us at their place and I don’t know what their mentality was to start the game tonight, but we had the mentality of coming out hard and finishing hard,” Madison Clark said. “Once we got that early lead, I feel that everyone was super energetic and it carried through the rest of the game.”
Perhaps the one thing Calaveras didn’t do right in the opening eight minutes was contain the fouls. Sonora was in the bonus in the first quarter and a number of Calaveras players had multiple fouls to their names.
Sonora began the second quarter by scoring six straight points to cut Calaveras’ lead to 16-15. Up by one with 6:05 to play in the half, Strange scored in the paint, which was the first two of nine unanswered points. Freshman Brooke Nordahl converted an and-1 play and Madison Clark had back-to-back steals which resulted in layups. The 9-0 run put Calaveras ahead 25-15.
Calaveras continued to be aggressive offensively and got points from Madison Clark, Skyler Cooper, Frankie Pekarek and Wyllie to end the half leading 39-27.
In the second quarter, both teams combined for 41 points. The third quarter was all about the defense. Gabriella Malamed began the period with a 3-point basket, which put Calaveras ahead by 15. For the remainder of the quarter, Calaveras scored just six points, while Sonora could only counter with seven points. Heading into the final eight minutes, Calaveras led 48-34.
Following a free throw from Nordahl and a basket from Bailie Clark, Calaveras was ahead 51-34 with seven minutes to play. But the Wildcats still had fight left in them and went on a 7-2 run to cut the deficit to 12. However, late baskets from Bailie Clark and Gabriella Malamed helped put the game on ice.
Madison Clark had 12 points, four rebounds, four steals and two assists; Bailie Clark had 11 points, three rebounds and one assist; Gabriella Malamed had 11 points, six rebounds, two steals and one assist; Wyllie had nine points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists; Nordahl had five points; Strange had eight rebounds, four points and one steal; Pekarek had three points; Baysinger had three points and three boards; and Cooper finished with two points, four rebounds and one assist.
While the road to the league title is now slightly less crowded, there is still one major obstacle in the way and that’s the Argonaut Mustangs. Both squads are 5-1 in league play and have one more game in front of them before they square off Feb. 7 in Jackson. Calaveras takes on Amador (2-19, 0-6 MLL) Tuesday in Sutter Creek, while Argonaut (20-4, 5-1 MLL) battles Sonora (12-11, 4-2 MLL).
Should Calaveras and Argonaut both win Tuesday night, first place will be on the line in Jackson.
“We still have a few more steps to go, but to have that game looming down the road is exciting,” Malamed said. “We have to take care of business Tuesday against Amador, but it’s going to be an epic showdown against Argonaut. All you can really hope for is to be in a game like that.”