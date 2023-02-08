With a win over Sonora, Calaveras ends its season 10-0 in Mother Lode League play
For the first time since the fall of 1973 and 1974, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team finished the season as back-to-back undefeated Mother Lode League champions.

Calaveras knocked off the Sonora Wildcats 53-38 on Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas to finish another season of league play without a blemish to its record. It was exactly three years to the day that Calaveras last lost an official Mother Lode League game. Since then, the Red Hawks have gone 22-0 in league play.

