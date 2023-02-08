With a win over Sonora, Calaveras ends its season 10-0 in Mother Lode League play

Our website is experiencing difficulties with processing payments at this time. Thank you for your patience while we fix the issue.
For the first time since the fall of 1973 and 1974, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team finished the season as back-to-back undefeated Mother Lode League champions.
Calaveras knocked off the Sonora Wildcats 53-38 on Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas to finish another season of league play without a blemish to its record. It was exactly three years to the day that Calaveras last lost an official Mother Lode League game. Since then, the Red Hawks have gone 22-0 in league play.
Calaveras senior Brooke Nordahl scored all seven of her points in the opening eight minutes and with senior Bailie Clark adding four points and junior Izzy Tapia scoring two points, the Red Hawks built a 13-7 lead over the Wildcats. In the second quarter, Calaveras got two 3-point baskets from Clark and one from senior Madyson Bernasconi. Junior Ginger Scheidt and junior Natalie Brothers both scored two points and Tapia added a free throw. At halftime, Calaveras had a 27-16 advantage over the Wildcats.
Bernasconi did much of the heavy lifting in the third quarter, as she drained three shots from behind the arc. Senior Laney Koepp also made a shot from 3-point land, while Clark scored four more points and Tapia scored three. After scoring 19 points in the third quarter, Calaveras led 46-30. In the final quarter, Clark scored five points and Bernasconi added two points in the 15-point victory.
Clark had another strong night and finished with a double-double which included 19 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, recorded five steals and dished one assist; Bernasconi scored 14 and had one rebound, one assist and four steals; Scheidt had two points and three boards; Koepp had three points, one rebound and three steals; Nordahl had seven points, four rebounds and one steal; Brothers scored two with two boards and one steal; and Tapia had six points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.
Calaveras ends the regular season on a 12-game winning streak with an overall record of 23-5 and 10-0 in the Mother Lode League. The Red Hawks are currently No. 2 in the MaxPreps SJS D4 rankings and could very well be the No. 2 team when the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV brackets are released on Saturday. For a second year in a row, Calaveras might not have to leave the comfort of its own gym before the section championship game.
