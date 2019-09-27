Week 6 preview: Bret Harte vs. Linden

Bret Harte (2-2) vs. Linden (2-2)
Time: 7 p.m.
Date: Friday, Sept. 27
Place: Dorroh Field, Angels Camp
2019 season: Bret Harte (2-2, 0-0 MLL) – lost to Orestimba 48-7; beat Delta Charter 33-8; lost to El Dorado 21-3; beat Arroyo 13-7; Linden (2-2) – beat Franklin 43-6; beat Gustine 35-7; lost to Galt 49-35; lost to Le Grand 33-22.
Bret Harte interim head coach Kelly Osborn’s thoughts on Linden: “They are pretty talented. They have a quarterback who is a great runner. He’s a scrambler and he likes to gain yardage on his own. They have a lot of designed plays for him to get the ball, but he definitely doesn’t hesitate when he gets flushed out of the pocket. He’ll get up field and get first downs.”
Last meeting: Bret Harte beat Linden 48-28 Sept. 21, 2018, in Linden.
Series record since 2004: Bret Harte leads the series 8-7 and the Bullfrogs have won four in a row.
Week 5 review: Bret Harte picked up a 13-7 home victory over Arroyo. Senior kicker Emanuel Nava connected on two field goals and junior running back Tyler Cabral scored Bret Harte’s only touchdown. For a full game story, visit calaverasenterprise.com.
Week 5 JV review: Bret Harte’s JV team beat Arroyo 18-7 in Angels Camp.
Homecoming prices: Students, $8; seniors (60+), $4; children under 10, $4; Bret Harte students with ASB sticker get in free.
Next week: Bret Harte vs. Amador, 7 p.m. in Angels Camp