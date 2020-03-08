Bullfrogs beat McNair and drop road game to Linden

After dropping the first two games of the season, the Bret Harte High School baseball team picked up an 11-4 home win over McNair Thursday afternoon in Angels Camp, but then lost to Linden 9-1 on the road the following day.
Against McNair, the Bullfrogs scored one run in the opening frame and then plated two in the second. Bret Harte exploded for six runs in the bottom of the fourth and then added one run in the fifth and sixth for the win.
Bret Harte junior Caden Ding went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and one walk; sophomore Austin Broglio recorded two hits; Max Berg legged out a triple; senior James Avecilla went 1 for 3 with a run scored and three RBIs; and junior Teyler Pullin walked three times.
On the hill, Berg pitched four innings, didn’t allow a run while striking out three and allowed just one hit. Avecilla struck out four in 2.1 innings of relief.
Bret Harte could not keep the momentum going the next day against Linden. The Bullfrogs scored in the top of the first, but Linden responded by taking the lead with two runs in the bottom of the frame and then scored twice in the third, four times in the fifth and once in the sixth. Bret Harte’s only hit was a loud double off the bat of Avecilla and Trent scored the lone run.
Ding had a strong outing on the hill, giving up just two earned runs in 4.1 innings with five strikeouts and allowing only two hits.
Bret Harte (1-3) will host Mountain House at 3:30 p.m., Monday in Angels Camp and then will take on Stagg Wednesday and Ripon on Friday, both of which will be on the road.