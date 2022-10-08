A goal line fumble with seconds to play closed the door on Calaveras' chance for victory

Braeden Orlandi has been responsible for many great runs during his Calaveras High School football career. On his very first carry four years ago in a playoff game against Western Sierra, Orlandi broke free for a 98-yard touchdown run. That run turned out to be the first of many memorable runs in Orlandi’s career.
However, it might be his 26th carry against Argonaut during his senior year that is the one run Orlandi might never forget. With 32 seconds to play in a must-win game against the Mustangs, Calaveras had the ball on the Argonaut 4-yard line with 32 seconds left to play.
Orlandi had taken a pounding all night, as his previous 25 rushes were all met with violent hits from the opponents in white. But with just four yards standing in front of Calaveras and picking up a victory to keep its playoff hopes alive, it was obvious that it would be Orlandi who was going to run the ball.
On second-and-goal, Orlandi’s number was called for the 26th time and on a pitch to the left, the ball was slightly in front of the Calaveras senior. Orlandi was able to secure the bobbled ball, but right as he tucked the ball away, he got hit and the ball popped free. The moment the loose ball hit the ground, a mad dash was made by the Argonaut defenders and Orlandi to try and recover it.
And coming up from the bottom of the pile was an Argonaut defender with the ball. The recovered fumble gave Argonaut a 10-7 victory on Friday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“Those are the plays that can win or lose you a game and I came up short and I lost it for us,” a dejected Orlandi said following the loss. “It’s heartbreaking. We needed this win and I felt like it was a game that we could have won. We came in confident and it’s heart crushing because our playoff hopes are slowly diminishing.”
Calaveras head coach Doug Clark has been around the game long enough to know that a player like Orlandi will walk off the field and go to bed feeling as if he lost the game for his team. Before Orlandi made his way to the locker room, Clark took his star player aside, put his arm around him and reminded him that it’s not one play that’ll win or lose a game.
“There were multiple times throughout the game where you had a penalty here or something went wrong there,” Clark said. “You can’t ever point to just one play in a game.”
The fumble on the final offensive play of the game was not the only time Calaveras fumbled in front of the Argonaut end zone. On the opening possession of the night, Calaveras put a strong drive together that was highlighted by a 32-yard screen pass from sophomore quarterback Josh Manzo to Orlandi that went all the way to the Argonaut 13. The Red Hawks got to within three yards of the end zone, but on a fourth-and-goal, a fumble ended Calaveras’ chances of putting points on the board.
“I feel like all year we’ve been battling stuff like that,” Orlandi said. “We need to get rid of those habits really, really soon.”
On Calaveras’ second possession, it was Orlandi’s arm that kept the drive alive. On fourth-and-12 from the Argonaut 31, Orlandi connected with senior Brayden Brim on a halfback pass for 28 yards. Once again, Calaveras was looking at a fourth-and-goal and this time, Orlandi was able to cross the goal line for the 1-yard touchdown run. With 11:29 to play in the half, Calaveras led 7-0.
The Red Hawk lead did not last for long, as the Mustangs responded with an 88-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7 and the score remained tied at halftime.
Neither team found the end zone in the third quarter, but Argonaut seemed primed to change that early in the fourth. Argonaut got the ball down to the Calaveras 6-yard line, but two runs that ended up losing yards forced the Mustangs into a third-and-goal on their own 8. On third down, Argonaut went to the air and the pass was intercepted by Calaveras junior Adrian Urbina on the Mustang 2-yard line by the Calaveras sideline.
Urbina appeared to have one foot down before stepping out of bounds. But while Calaveras celebrated the interception, the referees signaled that the pass was ruled incomplete. One referee could be heard saying that Urbina did not have two feet in bounds. However, in high school football, only one foot is needed to complete an interception or reception.
“The ref thought it was the NFL and that he needed to get two feet down,” said Orlandi, who had a clean view of Urbina’s defensive play. “He clearly had one foot down and those are the times you wish you could review a play and look it over. Adrian made an amazing play on the ball, and it sucks that that was the call that came out of it.”
Clark added, “From my point of view he was clearly in. We’ll look on film, but at this point there’s nothing we can do. But again, that’s 100% a game changer.”
With the pass ruled incomplete, Argonaut converted a 25-yard field goal to go ahead 10-7 with 9:15 to play.
Calaveras needed to put together a strong drive and that’s exactly what happened. The Red Hawks moved the ball on the ground and leaned heavily on not only Orlandi, but sophomore fullback Caden Spurr, who picked up two key first downs on short yardage plays and one of those came on fourth down.
“He’s a sophomore playing up at the varsity level and he’s just getting better and better each time he takes the field,” Clark said of Spurr. “He’s going to be a hell of a player to watch these next two years.”
The Red Hawks got inside the red zone, but some magic was needed as Calaveras looked at a fourth-and-8 on the Argonaut 16. Instead of attempting a 33-yard field goal, the Red Hawks tried to pick up the first down. Manzo connected with Orlandi for a 15-yard completion to give Calaveras possession at the Argonaut 1-yard line.
A penalty pushed the ball back to the Argonaut six with 39 seconds to play. Two plays later, with the ball resting at the four, Argonaut recovered the Orlandi fumble to capture the victory.
“This one stings more than a lot of games have ever stung,” Clark said. “This one hurts; it just hurts.”
Orlandi finished with 97 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries and Spurr rushed for 23 yards on nine carries. As a team, Calaveras gained 128 yards on the ground on 42 attempts. Manzo went 3 for 6 through the air for 55 yards and Orlandi had two receptions for 47 yards. Calaveras gained 211 yards of total offense, while Argonaut gained 239.
The door to the playoffs isn’t completely closed, but with one more loss it’ll be slammed shut. In order for Calaveras to get a chance to reach the postseason, it needs to knock off undefeated Summerville next week in San Andreas and then beat Bret Harte in the final game of the regular season.
Clark let his players know that there is still something to play for and that now is not the time to think about giving up.
“I wanted them to know that the season’s not over,” Clark said. “I know it hasn’t been a glamorous or great Calaveras season. But multiple times when the postseason comes around there’s a 4-6 team or third-place team in our league that qualifies for the playoffs. We can still go 3-0 and get that sliver or hope to get into the playoffs.”
Junior varsity
Calaveras’ JV team improved to 1-1 in league play with a 6-3 win over Argonaut on Friday night.