A goal line fumble with seconds to play closed the door on Calaveras' chance for victory
Calaveras lost to Argonaut 10-7 on Friday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas. 

Braeden Orlandi has been responsible for many great runs during his Calaveras High School football career. On his very first carry four years ago in a playoff game against Western Sierra, Orlandi broke free for a 98-yard touchdown run. That run turned out to be the first of many memorable runs in Orlandi’s career.

However, it might be his 26th carry against Argonaut during his senior year that is the one run Orlandi might never forget. With 32 seconds to play in a must-win game against the Mustangs, Calaveras had the ball on the Argonaut 4-yard line with 32 seconds left to play.

Calaveras senior Braeden Orlandi loses the ball on the Argonaut 4-yard line.
Calaveras head coach Doug Clark, left, attempts to comfort senior Braeden Orlandi after the loss to Argonaut. 
Calaveras sophomore quarterback Josh Manzo threw for 55 yards against Argonaut. 
Senior Brayden Brim makes a catch for 28 yards in the first quarter. 
Calaveras' Adrian Urbina, left, celebrates with Billy Petersen after an interception. The play was later ruled an incomplete pass which led to Argonaut's game-winning field goal. 
Calaveras sophomore fullback Caden Spurr dives forward for extra yards. 
Calaveras' Max Crandell, 30, and Tyler Brim, 10, make a tackle in the first half. 
Calaveras junior Adrian Urbina follows Caden Spurr in the third quarter. 
We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.