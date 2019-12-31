Calaveras grapplers compete with tough state competition

The Calaveras High School wrestling team placed seventh out of 22 squads Dec. 21 at the Marty Manges Invitational at Casa Robles High School. Even with seemingly half the team unable to make the trip due to illness, Calaveras was able to finish with eight grapplers placed in the top eight.
Ty Ferrante went 4-0 and placed first in the 126-pound bracket. After receiving a first-round bye, Ferrante won by pin and then followed that with a major decision in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Ferrante picked up a 9-8 win over Ponderosa’ Asa Deitchman. And in the first-place match, Ferrante beat Bradshaw Christian’s Phoenix Bohannon 9-5.
Senior Owen Murphy placed second in the 160-pound bracket. He went 2-1 with two pins to his name. Junior Caden Villegas went 2-2 and finished in fourth place. Villegas won both of his matches via pins. CJ Meza (145 pounds), CJ Munniks (120) and Tim Alec (170) all placed seventh, and freshman Cody Batterton earned an eighth-place finish.
While the majority of Calaveras’ squad was at the Marty Manges Invitational, junior Donivan Giangregorio was at Buchanan High School competing at the Zinkin Classic. Giangregorio, who wrestled at 195 pounds, entered as the No. 7 seed and placed fifth overall. Giangregorio lost in the quarterfinals by an 8-6 decision. He was able to pick up victories over the No. 9- and 20-ranked wrestlers in California. Giangregorio finished the tournament 6-2, and his losses were to the No. 1 and No. 3 grapplers in the state. Giangregorio is currently ranked No. 10 in California in a single-division sport.
And at the No Guts, No Glory Tournament Dec. 27 in Rocklin, Calaveras’ Lexy Beadles placed first overall and was chosen as the Most Outstanding Lightweight. Calista Randolph placed third overall and had two wins over the No. 1 seed.