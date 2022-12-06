Bullfrogs win their second home game in a row; Silva scores a game-high 15 points

After playing the opening five games of the season on the road, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team is happy to play in the comfort of Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
One night after beating El Dorado in their first home game of the year, the Bullfrogs handed Union Mine a 42-27 defeat on Tuesday night in Angels Camp.
Bret Harte and Union Mine each scored nine points in the first quarter. Junior Chase Silva led the way with five points, while junior Makenna Tutthill and senior Aariah Fox each scored two. The Bullfrogs again scored nine points in the second quarter but limited the Diamondbacks to only five points. Senior Ashlin Arias, freshman Maddie Kane, Silva and Tutthill all made a field goal, while Fox added a point from the charity stripe. At halftime, Bret Harte led 18-13.
In the third quarter, Bret Harte again outscored Union Mine by five points, as the Bullfrogs scored 14 and the Diamondbacks countered with nine. Silva scored six points in the quarter, while Fox scored four and Arias and senior Kadyn Rolleri both scored two.
And in the final quarter, the Bullfrogs again were five points better than Union Mine by scoring 10 and limiting the Diamondbacks to five. Kane scored four points, while Fox, Tutthill and Silva all scored two.
Silva finished the night with a game-high 15 points and also had three rebounds and one steal; Fox had nine points, seven rebounds, two steals, six assists and one block; Arias had four points, six rebounds, one steal, one block and three assists; senior CJ DesBouillons had two steals; Rolleri had two points, three rebounds and one steal; Kane scored six points and had one steal and one assist; Tutthill had six points, four boards, two steals and one assist; and junior Sophie Bouma had two rebounds and two steals.
Bret Harte is now 5-2 in preseason play and will next take on the Hughson Huskies at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Hughson.
