Bullfrogs win their second home game in a row; Silva scores a game-high 15 points
After playing the opening five games of the season on the road, the Bret Harte High School girls’ basketball team is happy to play in the comfort of Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

One night after beating El Dorado in their first home game of the year, the Bullfrogs handed Union Mine a 42-27 defeat on Tuesday night in Angels Camp.

