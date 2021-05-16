Calaveras sweeps Summerville in season series

The Calaveras High School baseball team has now played the Summerville Bears three times and all three times have walked off the field with a victory. The third and final meeting of 2021 ended in favor of Calaveras 6-2 Friday afternoon in Tuolumne.
Summerville scored a run off of Calaveras starting pitcher Andy Rios in the first inning and that would be the only scoring that would take place until Calaveras plated three in the third and two in the fourth. Summerville scored one run in the bottom of the sixth, but Calaveras got that one back in the top of the seventh.
In the top of the third, Aiden Look smacked a double to score senior Clayton Moore and Rios followed with an RBI single. Senior Karson Cook doubled, which moved Rios to third, who later scored on a balk for the third run of the inning. In the fourth, Look again came up big, this time with a single to knock in two. Calaveras added its final run in the seventh on a Summerville throwing error.
Rios picked up his third win of the season and lowered his earned run average to 1.52. The junior went six innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Cook closed the game, collecting two strikeouts in the process.
Look went 4 for 4 with two RBIs, stole three bags and scored a run; Woody Gardina went 2 for 3; Gus Tofanelli had two hits; Rios had an RBI and scored a run; and Cook had one RBI in the win.
Calaveras is now 9-1 in the Mother Lode League with only five games left to play. Calaveras will face Sonora twice, with the first game on Tuesday in San Andreas and the second on Friday in Sonora.
Junior Varsity
Calaveras’ JV team couldn’t hold its 7-1 lead and lost to Summerville 9-7 Friday in Tuolumne. Scott Beadles hit a home run in the loss.