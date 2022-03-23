Calaveras golf falls to Summerville by five on the links

Although the wins are not yet showing up in the standings, the Calaveras High School golf team continues to improve as the season progresses. On Tuesday afternoon, Calaveras was only a few strokes away from capturing its first victory of the season.
Calaveras fell to the Summerville Bears 300-305 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. And with longtime Calaveras golf coach Rick Behler back at the helm, the veteran coach feels the wins will eventually come around.
“We improved from our last match,” Behler said. “I like their attitude and we are having fun. I have only had a week to work with them and they are brand new, so we will keep improving.”
Billy Peterson led Calaveras by shooting a 48; Mason Neelans shot a 54; Logan Peterson carded a 60; Travis Byrd shot a 67; and Frank Benevedes shot a 76.
Calaveras (0-4 Mother Lode League) will take on the Sonora Wildcats (4-1 MLL) at 3 p.m., Thursday in Sonora.