Bullfrogs play with a chip on their shoulder against Galt

GALT – Bret Harte didn’t feel it should have been playing Monday night. Bret Harte’s players and coaches felt that the seeding they got once the postseason brackets were released didn’t reward them for the wins they accomplished. They also felt that after beating the Summerville Bears two out of three matches, they should have received a higher seed and not No. 17, while the Bears got No. 13.
So, the Bullfrogs felt they needed to make a statement.
Bret Harte made that statement in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV volleyball playoff outbracket game with a 3-0 road sweep over the No. 16 Galt Warriors. Bret Harte won 25-17, 25-15 and 25-11 Monday night.
“I don’t know what goes into making the decisions when it came to the seedings, but I think we should have been where Summerville was,” Bret Harte senior co-captain Katrina Swift said. “I think that definitely affected us with the way we played tonight, because we were a little upset about that.”
Like her players, Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich wasn’t exactly thrilled with the brackets when they came out Friday afternoon. However, she knew that there was nothing anyone could do about the Bullfrogs getting the No. 17 seed, so the first-year varsity head coach made sure her players were focused on what was ahead of them and not dwelling on the things they could not control.
“At practice on Friday and before the game today we talked about our mindset being, fight to see another day,” Porovich said. “We needed to come out tonight and convincingly win three games to prove that we deserve to play Tuesday night.”
After Bret Harte’s three-set victory over Galt, the Bullfrogs proved they do deserve to continue their season and play Tuesday night. However, that means that if Bret Harte plans on playing Thursday, it must first knock off Ripon, who was rewarded with the No. 1 seed. The Bullfrogs know how tough of an opponent is waiting for them Tuesday night.
“Ripon is going to be a huge challenge, but I know that we can do it; we just have to show up,” Swift said. “I’m hoping that the energy from tonight will carry over to tomorrow.”
Ripon enters Tuesday’s game with an overall record of 18-5. The Indians are a year removed from playing for the CIF State championship. That being said, Bret Harte has played tough competition, which features six combined matches with Sonora and Calaveras, who is the No. 3 seed in the division IV brackets.
“Part of the benefit of having Sonora in the league, along with Calaveras, who has been a tough team for us, is that we didn’t just get to roll through our league,” Porovich said. “We were challenged during league, so that has hopefully better prepared us for the postseason.”
Before Bret Harte could start thinking about Ripon, it needed to take care of business against Galt. The Bullfrogs made quick work of the Warriors in the opening set, which featured three serving aces from Bianca Rael and kills from Mikenna Grotto, Emma Lane, Eden Strauch and Gabi Hutchens. Bret Harte took the first set 25-17.
“Winning the first set is a big momentum builder and it gives us the energy that we need to push through,” Strauch said.
In the second set, the Bullfrogs didn’t start as powerful as they did to begin the night. While they didn’t trail the Warriors by any more than a few points at any given moment, they were not playing overly consistent volleyball, which gave Galt extra chances.
“To a certain extent, we play to the level of whatever team we are playing, which is kind of a weakness of ours,” Swift said. “But, when we are playing a good team, we should be able to rise to that level.”
With the set tied 13-13 following a kill from junior Jaden Arias, the Bullfrogs went on to outscore Galt 12-2 and won 25-15 to go ahead 2-0.
“Going into the third set, we knew that we couldn't get complacent,” Strauch said. “We also had something to prove by winning in three sets.”
In the third set, everything was tied up at 7-7, but Lane gave Bret Harte the lead with a kill and followed that up with two serving aces. Bret Harte continued to take advantage of Galt mistakes and built a comfortable lead. Late in the set, the Bullfrogs got a kill from Grotto and two aces from Hutchens and Bret Harte held on for the 25-11 victory.
Swift finished the night 17 for 17 serving with three aces and was 57 for 57 passing with 19 assists and two digs; Samantha Gish was 7 for 7 serving with four digs; Lane had six kills; Hutchens was 14 for 14 serving with one ace and had two kills, seven serve receptions and seven digs; Arias had two kills and one block; Strauch was 5 for 5 serving with three kills, seven serve receptions and one dig; Grotto had a team-high eight kills and one block; and Rael was 24 for 25 serving and had two serve receptions and four digs.
Bret Harte’s section title dream will continue one more day, as it takes on No. 1 Ripon at 7p.m., Tuesday night in Ripon.
“It’s really great knowing that my senior season hasn’t come to an end and that we can continue this journey together,” Strauch said.