Bullfrogs improve to 4-1 on the links following win over Amador

When it comes to finding their swing on the golf course, the Bret Harte High School golf team recently located it. After facing each Mother Lode League team once, the Bullfrogs are currently in a three-way tie for first place.
Bret Harte, Argonaut and Sonora are all 4-1 in the Mother Lode League standings. On Tuesday afternoon, Sonora handed Argonaut its first loss of the year by beating the Mustangs 223-236. As for the Bullfrogs, they collected their fourth win by knocking off the Amador Buffaloes 233-301 at Castle Oaks Golf Club in Ione.
“The boys played well today,” Bret Harte head coach Cody Dragomanovich said. “They have been working hard and it’s starting to show. We all agreed on the way home that there is still room for improvement and that’s our goal; to keep improving.”
Freshman Bullfrog Eli Weidmann earned medalist honors by shooting a match-low 42. Only two strokes behind Weidmann were the duo of Chance Herndon and Troy Dragomanovich, who each shot a 44; Jakob Bouma carded a 50; and Michael Theis finished the afternoon by shooting a 53.
Bret Harte will return to its home course on Thursday to take on the Summerville Bears. The Bullfrogs have already defeated the Bears once this season. Thursday’s match will begin at 3 p.m. at Greenhorn Creek Resort in Angels Camp.