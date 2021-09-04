Calaveras can't hold onto lead in loss to Ripon Christian

Some losses will keep players and coaches from getting a good night's sleep. There’s a good chance that not many Calaveras players and coaches will be resting well for a while.
On a night where Calaveras built a 14-point lead over the Ripon Christian Knights, Calaveras ended up losing by 15. Calaveras dropped its second straight game, this time 49-34 against Ripon Christian Friday night at Frank Meyer Field in San Andreas.
“We did give it away,” a frustrated Calaveras senior Jake Hopper said following the loss. “We got a little too comfortable and too cocky after we got those points on the board. We were still feeling good and motivated and ready to get someone, but we just got ahead of ourselves.”
Following the loss, Calaveras head coach Doug Clark addressed his team and reminded them that they have a very difficult preseason schedule for a reason, and that’s to be ready once the Mother Lode League season begins in a few weeks. And although a league title cannot be won in September, Clark never likes walking off the field without a win.
“I don’t ever want to lose, so this stings,” Clark said. “I know it’s preseason and league is where it counts, but a loss is still a loss and that stings when you are a competitor.”
Fridays’ game couldn’t have started any better for Calaveras. On the first drive of the evening, Hopper rushed for gains of 5, 9, 6 and 10 yards. On his fifth carry of the night, Hopper broke free for a 19-yard score to put Calaveras ahead with 5:47 to play in the opening quarter.
“It was supposed to be an inside run and I saw the defensive end crash down and the hole was stuffed, so I decided to bounce it out and I saw daylight and I took it,” Hopper said of his second rushing score of the season.
The next three plays from scrimmage resulted in three fumbles. Ripon Christian fumbled on its first play, which was recovered by Calaveras junior Braeden Orlandi. Calaveras responded by fumbling the ball right back to the Knights. And to continue the trend, the Knights put the ball right back on the turf and Calaveras took over on the Ripon Christian 41-yard line.
Calaveras moved down to the Ripon Christian seven and on the first play of the second quarter, Orlandi broke free for a 7-yard touchdown. Calaveras led Ripon Christian 13-0 one play into the second.
The Knights offense finally was able to protect the ball and put together a drive that went 63 yards and was capped by a 4-yard touchdown run. Calaveras responded with a strong drive of its own, which took nearly seven minutes to complete. Senior Dominic Boitano scored on a 4-yard run and then added the 2-point conversion to put Calaveras ahead 21-7 with 2:38 to play in the half.
In the final 2:38, Ripon Christian reached the end zone twice. The Knights moved the ball through the air and used an up-tempo offense to score its second touchdown of the night. After scoring on a 3-yard pass, Ripon Christian recovered an onside kick at the Calaveras 43. The Knights again reached the end zone, this time with an 11-yard touchdown pass.
In 2 minutes, 38 seconds, Calaveras went from leading by 14, to being tied. And one play into the third quarter, Calaveras was suddenly trailing by seven. A 78-yard kick return to begin the second half put the Knights ahead 28-21.
On Calaveras’ first play of the third quarter, Orlandi ripped off a 53-yard run that required him to break a number of tackles before reaching the end zone. Orlandi’s second touchdown of the night tied the game at 28-28.
“They got that kick return and we got into the huddle and I said, ‘Listen boys, we have to score right here,’ and we made it happen,” Orlandi said. “Our line executed perfectly, which gave me the opportunity to go through the hole, bounce it out and take it to the house.”
After forcing a turnover on downs, Calaveras had a chance to take the lead, but was forced to punt. However, Calaveras got a second chance with a Ripon Christian fumble on the punt and took over on the Ripon Christian 38. Unfortunately for Calaveras, the drive stalled and ended in a punt.
The Knights scored once more in the third quarter and again to start the fourth to push their lead to 42-28 with 9:19 to play. Trailing by 14, Calaveras needed to get something going offensively and went through the air to do so. Senior quarterback Travis Byrd connected with Orlandi for a 31-yard completion and with the ball on the Ripon Christian 12, Byrd found an open Woody Gardina all alone in the end zone for the score.
The 12-yard touchdown pass was the first of the season for Byrd, and it was also the first reception in the short three-game career for Gardina, who didn’t play football before his senior year.
“We knew before that I was going to be open because we’ve been running that play as a run beforehand,” Gardina said. “I saw the safety and the corner crash down on the run and I knew I was wide open. Honestly, I couldn’t even see Byrd throw the ball. I saw it coming and I was just trying not to think and catch the ball.”
A missed PAT kept the deficit at eight and Calaveras needed its defense to keep the Knights from scoring. Ripon Christian not only found the end zone for a seventh time, but it was able to chew up over four minutes in the process. Calaveras got the ball back with two minutes to play and trailed by 15. Byrd tried to make something happen through the air, but the drive stalled and the game ended without another score.
“These are the ones that hurt the most,” Orlandi said. “We got a little too high on ourselves. Ripon Christian has athletes, just like we do, but they just made one more play than we did tonight.”
Orlandi finished the night with 157 yards rushing and two scores, which pushes his season total to 369 yards and six touchdowns on the ground; Hopper rushed for a season-high 92 yards and had one score; Boitano had 18 yards and one score; and through the air, Byrd finished with 60 yards on five completions with one touchdown. As a team, Calaveras rushed for 253 yards.
“Hats off to Ripon Christian, as they had a good plan,” Clark said. “We just needed to do better.”