Bret Harte and Calaveras have strong showings at section track and field finals

STOCKTON – Even in a meet surrounded by the best division V track and field athletes in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section, Calaveras and Bret Harte once again held their own.
Although a blue section championship banner did not make the trip back from Stockton to either Angels Camp or San Andreas, both Bret Harte and Calaveras proved that they have the ability to compete with nearly anyone on Friday while at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV/V Finals at Weston Ranch High School in Stockton.
In the D5 girls’ division, Ripon took first place, while Bret Harte came in second and Calaveras placed seventh. In the D5 boys’ division, Ripon captured the blue banner, while Bret Harte placed third and Calaveras finished 12th.
“I couldn't be happier,” Bret Harte head coach Jon Byrnes said about the effort that his team put forth at the biggest meet of the year. “Every time that I’ve asked these kids to show up and compete, they have, and they give it their all and they are just a joy to be around. It’s nice to be around kids who enjoy what they do.”
Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit added, “I think we’ve done well. We could have done better here and there, but it is what it is this year. We had some kids do well here today.”
Bret Harte may have not captured a team section championship, but two Bullfrogs did earn the title as individual section champions. Senior Logan Jodie and junior Aariah Fox each placed first in individual competitions. Jodie became a section champion in the pole vault, as he placed first by clearing 13 feet, 6 inches, which was the best out of any division IV or V vaulter. As for Fox, she placed first in the triple jump, which was 36 feet, 8.5 inches.
Calaveras qualified three athletes to the CIF Masters Meet, which includes senior Lexy Beadles, senior Antonio Roldan and senior Madison Clark. As for Bret Harte, Fox and Jodie, along with Burgen Melton, Morgan Greene, Rowan Gouveia, Anika Jodie, Taylee McDaniel, Sophia Keirns, Winter Whittle, Noel Jeffries and Brad Hall will move on to masters.
Girls
On Wednesday, a number of final field events took place. In the pole vault, Summerville’s Maggie McBride took first (10 feet, 3 inches), while Bret Harte’s Jeffries set a new Bret Harte school record by clearing 9 feet, 9 inches. The previous Bret Harte record of 9 feet, 3 inches was set in 2009 by Courtney Arce-Jaeger. Calaveras’ Beadles placed third by clearing 9 feet.
In the triple jump, Fox placed first (36 feet, 8.5 inches) and Calaveras senior Bridgette Boriolo placed second (33 feet, 10 inches). In the girls’ shot put, Bear River’s Julia Pisenti placed first (40 feet, 7 inches) and Calaveras senior Paytin Curran placed 12th with her throw of 27 feet, 2 inches.
On Friday, the finals for the rest of the field events took place, along with the finals for the track events. In the high jump, Orestimba’s Kyla Rutland took first (5 feet) and Bret Harte sophomore Aurora Lewis tied for ninth with her jump of 4 feet, 6 inches. The long jump was dominated by the Mother Lode League. Sonora’s Ava Fox placed first (17 feet, 9.25 inches), followed by Calaveras’ Madison Clark (17 feet, 7.25 inches) and Bret Harte’s Fox (17 feet, 0.5 inches). Calaveras’ Boriolo placed eighth with her jump of 15 feet, 2.75 inches.
Sonora took first in the 4x100-meter relay with its time of 50.41, while Bret Harte’s Melton, Fox, Megan Johnson and Green placed third (51.26) and Calaveras’ Cassie Black, Boriolo, Madison Clark and Bailie Clark placed sixth (52.15).
In the 1,600-meter race, Ripon’s Annie Wild took first (5:10.59) and Bret Harte sophomore Skylar Mayers placed 10th (5:58.67). Hilmar’s Kyndell Johnston finished first in the 100-meter hurdles (16.48) and Bret Harte’s Lewis placed fifth (17.68).
In the 100-meter dash, Twelve Bridges’ Alysina Winston took first (12.26) and Calaveras’ Bailie Clark finished seventh (12.80). Ripon’s Wild placed first in the 800-meter race (2:25.61) and Bret Harte sophomore Taylee McDaniel placed eighth (2:45.57). In the 300-meter hurdles, Ripon’s Starla Skiles placed first (48.84) and Calaveras senior Sage Miller placed fifth (51.19).
In the longest race of the day, Ripon’s Wild took first in the 3,200-meter run (11:58.38) and Bret Harte sophomore Addy Heermance finished sixth in 13:13.12. And in the 4x400-meter relay, Ripon took first (4:09.84), while Bret Harte placed third (4:19.63) and Calaveras’ Miller, Boriolo, Bailie Clark and Madison Clark placed fifth (4:20.72).
Boys
The competition began on Wednesday with field events, which included the triple jump. Riverbank’s Anthony Leon placed first (43 feet, 5 inches) and the Bret Harte duo of Hall (42 feet, 7.25 inches) and Jodie (40 feet, 3.75 inches) placed second and sixth respectively.
Sonora’s Roger Alderman placed first in the discus (127 feet, 8 inches) and close behind in second was Calaveras’ Roldan, who had a throw of 124 feet, 2 inches.
“Antonio has really become a student of the event,” Avrit said about Roldan. “What I like is that he wants to throw in college and whether that’s for two or four years, he wants to challenge himself. To me, that’s a really cool thing.”
And in the pole vault, Bret Harte’s Jodie placed first (13 feet, 6 inches) and Bret Harte junior Cooper Oliver placed fifth by clearing 12 feet. On Friday, Riverbank’s Leon placed first in the long jump (21 feet) and Bret Harte’s Hall placed sixth (19 feet, 10.5 inches) and Calaveras junior Ethan Lynn placed 11th (19 feet). Sonora’s Alderman placed first in the shot put (48 feet, 7.5 inches) and Calaveras’ Roldan placed third with a throw of 42 feet, 11.75 inches, which happened to be a personal best. And in the high jump, Hilmar’s Derek Tayler placed first (6 feet, 2 inches) and Bret Harte’s Hall placed third (6 feet).
In the 4x100-meter relay, Argonaut placed first (43.84) and Bret Harte’s foursome of Hall, Nathan Reeves, Oliver and Gouveia placed fourth (44.69). In the 1,600-meter race, Sonora’s Adin Dibble placed first (4:25.94) and Calaveras senior Garrett Hesser placed fifth (4:43.38).
Amador’s Adam Ndiaye placed first in the 100-meter dash (10.92) and Bret Harte’s Gouveia placed second (11.02). In the 800-meter race, Hughson’s Joseph Lighthall placed first (1:58.84) while Bret Harte’s Whittle placed third (2:00.76) and Calaveras’ Hesser placed ninth (2:12.57).
Argonaut’s Colby Eckhart placed first in the 200-meter race (22.70) and Bret Harte’s Gouveia placed fourth (23.03). And in the 3,200-meter race, Sonora’s Dibble placed first (9:32.31) and Calaveras’ Cody Rouse-Thorneh finished in 10:49.73, which was a personal best.
“He’s come a long way and he just ran a personal record,” Avrit said about Rouse-Thorneh. “This is his first year ever doing anything like this. For him to step in here and do well and get a PR is just fun to see.”
Up next is the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet, which will take place May 20 and 21 at Davis Sr. High School in Davis.
“The goal for many teams is to do well at league and I want our goal to be to compete for a section title and we are, it’s just not going to happen tonight, but we are competing for it and that’s the important thing,” Byrnes said. “Individually, it’s exciting to see the kids move on to the masters meet and to see if we can take anybody to state from tiny little Bret Harte.”