Lack of momentum dooms Bullfrogs against Buffaloes

JACKSON – When it came to their road matchup with the Amador Buffaloes, the Bret Harte High School girls’ water polo team was unable to capture any momentum throughout the afternoon.
The only time the Bullfrogs were able to score back-to-back goals came late in the fourth quarter and by that time, Amador had everything under control. The lack of momentum was the biggest contributor in Bret Harte’s 14-8 loss to Amador on Thursday afternoon in Jackson.
Amador started the game by putting the ball into the back of the net four times before the Bullfrogs were able to answer with a goal of their own. Bret Harte’s only goal of the first quarter came off of a rebound by Carnegie Hall. At the end of the first quarter, Bret Harte trailed Amador 5-1.
“That was really discouraging to them in the first quarter and the first half of the game,” Bret Harte head coach Katlyn Rugo said about the slow start. “It’s difficult to play in this pool and it’s a learning experience every time we get here and that’s just once a year. This pool is tricky and there are a lot of calls that they don’t even understand because we don’t normally play in a shallow pool.”
Typically, in water polo—like basketball and soccer—a team will defend its goal on one side of the pool for the first two quarters and then switch at halftime. But with Amador having a shallow pool at one end, the teams switch sides at the end of each quarter. And while Bret Harte experienced this same change of routine two days earlier against Sonora, it does make the game feel different than previous outings.
“It is different, but we did it against Sonora on Tuesday,” Rugo said. “Their team asked for that because of the way the sun was situated in the sky, so it does happen. I do think that does kind of throw you off though.”
The Buffaloes scored in the opening 20 seconds of the second quarter, but the Bullfrogs responded with their second goal of the game, and it was scored by Kaylee Kautz on a rebound. After another Amador goal, Bullfrog Zoe Ruggieri found the back of the net with an assist from Tatum Tapia to bring the Buffalo lead to 7-3. Amador scored back-to-back goals to push its advantage to six and the half ended with a goal by Brooke D’Ambrogia with an assist from Tapia. At the midway point, Bret Harte trailed Amador 9-4.
The third quarter played out nearly identically to the first. Amador scored four times and the Bullfrogs could only counter with one goal. However, Bret Harte scored first with a goal from Tapia on a penalty shot, but the Buffaloes ended the quarter on a 4-0 run and took a 13-5 lead into the fourth.
Bret Harte began the fourth quarter with a goal from Kautz. After an Amador goal, the Bullfrogs ended the day with another goal from Kautz with an assist from Ruggieri and a goal from Tapia as time was about to expire.
Kautz led Bret Harte with three goals, while Tapia scored twice and Hall, Ruggieri and D’Ambrogia each scored once in the 14-8 loss.
On Tuesday afternoon, Bret Harte lost to the Sonora Wildcats 20-8 in Angels Camp. Sonora led 7-1 at the end of the first quarter and then 14-3 at halftime. Sonora extended its lead to 17-5 after three quarters and both teams scored three goals in the fourth quarter. Ruggieri and Tapia each scored three goals, while Kautz added two goals in the loss.
Even though the Bullfrogs lost to the Wildcats by 12, the eight goals scored is the most thus far by any Mother Lode League team against Sonora, which is something Rugo and her players were proud of following the matchup.
“I think they did a really good job against Sonora,” Rugo said. “They are very proud of scoring the most goals of any school in our league against Sonora. They were really happy with the way they played on Tuesday.”
Water polo fundraiser
On Saturday, the Bret Harte water polo program will host a floating pumpkin patch fundraiser from 12-3 p.m. at the Bret Harte High School Aquatic Center in Angels Camp. Those in attendance can swim in the Bret Harte pool, which will be filled with floating pumpkins. The cost is $3 for children and $4 for adults. Pumpkins are also available for purchase.
“The funds are going to go for travel costs, caps, suits, shirts, some new equipment that we need and building our funding for next year so that we can go to some more tournaments,” Rugo said.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.