Athlete of the Week: Nolan Dart

Nolan Dart didn’t throw for a touchdown in Calaveras’ 21-19 road victory Sept. 20 over Bradshaw Christian, but he did find the end zone. When he wasn’t lined up as a quarterback, Dart played in the defensive secondary and intercepted two passes. The first came in the second quarter, and he returned it for a touchdown. The second came at the end of the game as Bradshaw Christian was trying to take the lead.
“I love playing defense,” Dart said. “I actually don’t like being protected in practice or at games. Half of football is hitting, so defense gives me a chance to hit and I enjoy that part of it.”
Not only did Dart have two interceptions and seven tackles, but he had a crucial block of a point after touchdown (PAT), which later in the game forced Bradshaw Christian to go for a 2-point conversion, which was unsuccessful.
“I looked at the scoreboard and I knew that blocking the kick would be a really big deal later in the game,” Dart said. “I just gave it everything I had and when I felt it hit me, it was the best feeling ever.”