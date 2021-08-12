Fifty years of memories from 1971

Who can honestly remember what happened 50 years ago? For many of us, remembering last week is a struggle. But for those who were rockin’ and rollin’ in 1971, the memories could still be vivid.
If you were a fan of cigarettes, you would no longer see ads for cigs on TV or hear about them on the radio, as that was banned in America. One thing that there was no shortage of was advertisements for the opening of Disney World in Florida, which opened Oct. 1, 1971.
It’s no secret that the good-looking people of 1971 consisted of Dyan Cannon, Veronica Carlson, Catherine Deneuve, Goldie Hawn, Raquel Welch, Richard Roundtree, Sean Connery and Jim Morrison.
McDonald’s let everyone know, “You deserve a break today,” while everyone knew that, “My bologna has a first name, it’s O-s-c-a-r. My bologna has a second name, it’s M-e-y-e-r.” Perhaps the Time Magazine Man of the Year, Richard Nixon, enjoyed a good bologna sandwich while watching “All in the Family,” “The Flip Wilson Show,” or “Sanford and Sons.”
Top baby names 50 years ago were Jennifer, Michelle, Lisa, Kimberly, Amy, Michael, James, David, John and Robert. Jim Morrison, Louis Armstrong, Audie Murphy, D.B. Cooper, Coco Chanel, Duane Allman, Edie Sedgwick and Roy O. Disney died, while Mark Wahlberg, Elon Musk, Lance Armstrong, Winona Ryder, Jon Hamm, Johnny Knoxville, Denise Richards and Amy Poehler were born in 1971.
Now, let’s take our final look back through the decades and check out everything that happened in the Calaveras County sports world 50 years ago.
WINTER
Bret Harte boys’ basketball got a Mother Lode League victory early in the 1971 season over the Jackson Tigers 66-62. Leading the way for the Bullfrogs was Mickey O’Meara and Kerry Spreadborough, who each scored 21 points. The Bullfrogs improved to 3-0 in league play, but had their perfect season ruined by Amador. Amador made two free throws in the final six seconds to beat Bret Harte 56-54. O’Meara led Bret Harte with 19 points and Dennis DeLack was close behind with 12.
In a county clash, Bret Harte beat Calaveras 75-68 in Angels Camp. Grover Inks led all scorers with 25 points. In the final game of the season, Bret Harte again fell to Amador, this time 69-59. Both teams had 6-3 league records and were fighting for second place in the MLL. O’Meara was Bret Harte’s top scorer with 17 points, followed by Maul Mulvey with 15. Bret Harte finished the 1971 season with a record of 6-4. O’Meara was the MLL MVP and Dennis DeLack was an all-league player.
Calaveras’ boys’ basketball team got a Mother Lode League win over Ione and walked off the court with a 75-69 victory. After losing to Bret Harte, Calaveras got back into the win column by knocking off Ione 84-63. Van Marshall scored a team-high 24 points, followed by Gary Joyner with 19 and Chango Gallo had 15 rebounds and eight points. Calaveras finished the season in fifth place, ahead of Ione and Jackson. Marshall was placed on the all-league team.
On the wrestling mat, Bret Harte fell to Summerville 30-25. Picking up wins for the Bullfrogs was Keith Pierce, Robert Campana and Robert Segale. Finishing the 1971 season as individual Mother Lode League champions was Bret Harte’s Lee Wood (152/154 pounds) and Calaveras’ Dennis Rodda (160/165).
SPRING
Heading into the 1971 track and field season, Calaveras was the three-time defending Mother Lode League champions, but the title was taken by Amador. Early in the season, Calaveras took first at the Calaveras Invitational Trial Meet against Bret Harte and Linden. Taking first for Bret Harte were Weas, Hacker, Dan Scott and Sage. Getting first-place finishes for Calaveras were Gary Joyner, Sporrong, Strohmeyer, Sheldon and Landreth.
In a meet with Bret Harte, Amador and Jackson, it was Calaveras who took first. Weas, Vergara and Aquid all took first for the Bullfrogs, while Joyner and Marshall each had two first-place finishes. Calaveras then beat Bret Harte and Summerville at a tri-meet. Joyner, Ford, Sheldon and Marshall took first for Calaveras. And for the Bullfrogs, Vierra, Hacker and Sage finished first in their events.
On the tennis court, Calaveras beat Bret Harte 3-2. Calaveras’ Danny Walsh defeated Guy Jordan 8-6, 6-2; Bullfrog Kathy Black beat Brenda Burton; the Bret Harte duo of Pat Urruty and Debby Stowe beat Karen James and Vivian Pennell 6-2, 2-6, 6-3; Calaveras’ Tim Barnes and Ann Hendrick beat Floyd Jordan and Kathy Franz 6-3, 6-2; and Calaveras’ Ross Sanders and Noel Peterson knocked off Paul Lucini and Dennis DeLack 6-4, 6-2. Calaveras ended up winning the 1971 Mother Lode League championship.
FALL
CALAVERAS FOOTBALL – From 1967-1969, the Mother Lode League football championship belonged to Calaveras. But in 1970, Jackson took the title away and in the 1971 season, Calaveras was eager to reclaim its spot at the top of the Mother Lode League mountain.
Bob Bach was the head coach of Calaveras and his squad lost the opening game of the season 18-12 to the Sonora Wildcats. Quarterback Gary Duke connected with Frank Ott eight times, with one of them resulting in a 75-yard touchdown. Ott also recorded two interceptions on the defensive side of the ball. Calaveras went up 12-0 over the Wildcats following a 95-yard scamper from Clint Riddle, but that would be the final score of the night for Calaveras. Calaveras got into the win column by beating Linden 27-14. Gary Joyner scored the first touchdown for Calaveras and Kevin Sweet added the PAT. Duke connected with Dennis Fox for the second score and the opening half ended 13-7 in favor of Calaveras. Fox later scored on a 4-yard run and George Backovich scored from 22 yards out for the final touchdown.
Calaveras lost to El Dorado 20-13. Calaveras scored on a 30-yard pass from Duke to Ott and the duo later connected for a 12-yard score. In the league opener, Calaveras beat Ione 25-6. Duke found Ott for a 50-yard touchdown early in the game and later Duke found Fox for a 16-yard score. Backovich scored from 8 yards out and the final touchdown came from Asa Curry. Calaveras improved to 2-0 with a 14-13 win over Amador and then a 13-0 shutout over Summerville. Calaveras then followed that with a 28-0 win over Jackson. Calaveras clinched the MLL title on homecoming night, which was also the final league game of the season, 20-0 against Bret Harte. Francene Pedro was crowned Homecoming Queen.
The following week, Calaveras met Escalon in the first ever Sac-Joaquin Small School Football Championship Playoffs. In front of an estimated 2,5000 people, Calaveras clobbered Escalon 28-8. With the championship on the line, Calaveras lost to Dixon 26-7 at Modesto Junior College. Calaveras’ lone touchdown came on a quarterback sneak by Duke. Backovich was named as the Most Outstanding Back of the Year and Bach was the Coach of the Year. Chris Wilbur, Ott, R.B. Langley, Backovich, Ronnie Tanner, Dave Stohmeyer, Curry and Gary Quinones were placed on the all-league team.
BRET HARTE FOOTBALL – Coaching the Bullfrogs in 1971 was the trio of Hal Clements, Nate Solomon and Mike Burk. About 100 athletes made up a freshman, JV and varsity team. Before the Bullfrogs started the season at home against Mariposa, the Bret Harte Quarterback Club held its traditional opening game dinner of beans, salad and French bread, all for the reasonable price of $1 for adults and $0.50 for kids. And stadium pads could be purchased for $2.
Unfortunately, the game did not go the way of the Bullfrogs. The game was 0-0 until the final 14 seconds when Mariposa was able to find the end zone and hand Bret Harte a 6-0 defeat. The following week against Ripon, it was Bret Harte who walked off the field with a 6-0 win. Late in the fourth quarter, Cliff Jenkins intercepted a pass at the 50-yard line and wasn’t tackled until he reached the Ripon 20. With 35 seconds left, fullback Caryl Browner scored on a 1-yard run to give Bret Harte its first win of the season. The Bullfrogs got shutout the following week by the Linden Lions 33-0. In the final preseason game, Bret Harte beat the California School for the Deaf and headed into league play 2-2. The only score was a touchdown pass from Bob Middleton to Bruce Judson for 12 yards.
In the MLL opener, Bret Harte lost to Amador 41-6. Rick Robinson scored Bret Harte’s only touchdown in the blowout defeat. The following week against Summerville, neither team completed a pass all game and it was Summerville, who scored late in the game to beat Bret Harte 8-7. Bret Harte scored its only touchdown in the first quarter on a 25-yard scamper from Bower. On homecoming night, with Pat Urruty being named Homecoming Queen, Bret Harte beat Jackson 20-8. Former guard turned quarterback Lee Wood connected with Jack Fletcher for an early score. Bret Harte got another touchdown early in the third quarter on a 24-yard pass from Wood to Steve Blanusa. Wood then scored after intercepting a Jackson pass, which put Bret Harte up 20-0.
Bret Harte couldn’t string back-to-back victories, as the Bullfrogs were shutout by Ione 20-0. Bret Harte only got 38 yards of total offense. In the final game of the season, Bret Harte lost to Calaveras 20-0. Bret Harte finished 1971 3-6 and 1-4 in league play. Wood was placed on the all-league team.
