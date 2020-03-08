Columbia puts up a fight, but falls at home in playoffs

Seth Coddington did everything that he could do to prolong his Columbia College basketball career. In the biggest game of the season, the sophomore put the team on his back, dug deep and gave everything he could to help his squad.
But when the time ran out on the scoreboard, the time also ran out on Coddington’s Columbia career. After scoring a game-high 28 points, Coddington and the Claim Jumpers came up four points shy of advancing to the CCCAA Elite 8 with a 69-65 playoff loss to Santa Rosa Junior College Saturday night at Oak Pavilion in Sonora.
“It hurts a lot,” Coddington said following the loss. “To be honest, it just really hurts. When it’s the playoffs, you play every game like it’s your last. I did everything that I could tonight and I left it all on the floor, so I can’t be upset with that. But I’m upset that we lost.”
After the opening five minutes of the game, there weren’t many people inside Oak Pavilion who would have thought Columbia would only lose by four. With so much on the line, the Jumpers couldn't have picked a worse night to be cold from 3-point land. After missing their first seven shots from downtown, sophomore Jumper Landis Spivey finally connected, but prior to that bucket, Columbia was trailing 17-0.
“We weren’t hitting shots and they were,” Coddington said about the early 17-0 deficit. “We had to figure something out and we did.”
With 12:33 to play in the opening half, Santa Rosa built a strong 20-5 lead. Down by 15, Columbia used the support of the hometown crowd and went on a 10-0 run, which started with a steal-and-dunk from freshman Grayson Carper. Following the run, Columbia trailed 20-15.
Santa Rosa stayed in front and with 1:58 remaining in the half, led 34-27, but Coddington converted an and-1 play and sophomore Keith Shakes drained a 3-point basket at the buzzer and the Jumpers went into the locker room at halftime down 34-33. After trailing 17-0 in the opening five minutes, Columbia went on to outscore Santa Rosa 33-17.
“It just shows that we have a lot of grit and that we never give up or put our heads down whenever we are faced with adversity,” Spivey said about Columbia’s ability to overcome a large deficit.
Columbia had all the momentum at the end of the opening half, but when both teams returned to the floor for the final 20 minutes, the mojo quickly returned to the visitors. Santa Rosa had a repeat performance of the first few minutes of the opening half as it outscored the Jumpers 12-0 to extend its lead to 46-33. But it was Coddington, who led the Columbia comeback as he scored eight points in a row for the Jumpers and following a 3-point basket from Carper, Columbia trailed 50-44 with 10:30 to play.
“Basketball is a game of runs and you just have to know how to handle it,” Coddington said. “They just had more runs than us. We were trying to push through on our home floor, but we just couldn't get it done.”
Of Coddington’s 28 points, 15 of them came in the second half. The sophomore guard played every second of the 40-minute playoff game.
“I think he’s the best point guard in northern California,” Columbia head coach Rob Hoyt said. “He does what’s needed and he could sense that we weren’t making shots and he took that upon himself to take it to the rim and make some tough shots. We’ve had some good guards here and he’s probably the best point guard that we’ve had and that’s no knock against the other guys we’ve had. He’s so complete and he’s just a winner.”
Columbia stayed close to Santa Rosa on the scoreboard, but was always a couple of possessions behind. Trailing by seven with 1:20 to play, time was running out and the Jumpers gave it one final push. Spivey hit a shot from downtown to cut the deficit to four and with 31 seconds left, Carper scored in the paint and the Jumpers trailed 67-65.
Santa Rosa missed a free throw and the Jumpers had a chance to take the lead in the final seconds. Carper had an open look, but missed the shot. Following a Santa Rosa free throw, Columbia had one final opportunity to tie the game, but a 3-point basket from Shakes hit off the rim and bounced to the floor.
“Both of those were great looks and if they would have fallen, the game would have been much different,” Spivey said.
Coddington led all scorers with 28 points; Spivey scored 12; Carper finished with nine points; Shakes had seven points; freshman Deshawn Bartley had six points; and sophomore Kaleb Carter scored three points.
“We fought the whole night, kept it close and had a chance to win the game,” Hoyt said. “There were a ton of positives tonight. The result wasn’t what we wanted, but the fight my guys showed is exactly what I want from teams moving forward.”
Along with Coddington, Shakes, Carter, Kaden Sparks-Davis and Spivey took off the Claim Jumper uniform for the final time.
“Columbia has meant a lot to me,” Spivey said. “I would not have rather picked another school. Coach Hoyt, the fans and everybody else involved have been a big part of my life and I appreciate everything that has happened to me.”
Every year Hoyt has the difficult task of trying to replace his sophomore talent. Never before has that task been more daunting, especially after a memorable season that ended with 26 victories.
“It’s a big deal every year to replace your sophomores, but we have guys waiting to come back and be leaders for us next year,” Hoyt said. “And we’ll then try to bring a new crop of guys. It’s fun and also bittersweet. I love having those guys, I love helping them leave and I love building a relationship with them. Then it’s the challenge of trying to be good again. I feel that for the last four years we’ve been really good and this year was the exclamation point on that. We get to put some pieces back on the floor in November and see what happens.”