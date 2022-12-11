Red Hawks end tournament with an impressive 19-point victory over Patterson

PATTERSON – In four road games played in one week, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team never had its full roster together.
Against Bradshaw Christian, the Red Hawks were without senior southpaw sensation Jay Clifton and head coach Kraig Clifton because of illness. And in games against Kimball, Livingston and Patterson, Calaveras was without the 2021-22 Mother Lode League co-Most Valuable Player Braeden Orlandi.
And during that four-game stretch, Calaveras went 3-1 to improve to 6-2 on the season.
One player who suited up for all four games was senior Elijah Malamed. In those four games, Malamed averaged 15 points per game and drained nine shots from 3-point land.
“We do wish that everyone could be here every day, but when someone is gone, we know that we have a lot of depth on this team,” Malamed said. “I know that everyone can step up and do something, whether someone is there or not. We know that we are a deep enough team that if someone is gone that we’ll be able to make up for it.”
Calaveras capped its long week with a 62-41 win over Patterson on a rainy Saturday afternoon in the final game of the Patterson Tournament. The victory meant a little more than just another preseason win, as Patterson previously defeated Calaveras a week prior by five points in the championship game of the Riverbank Tournament.
“We feel like we are the better team and the first time we played them, we didn’t feel like we played up to our potential,” Malamed said. “This time, we wanted to come out and play harder and most of all, play smarter. We had a lot of turnovers and missed a lot of open shots the first time we played them, and we wanted to execute tonight, and I guess get some payback.”
Before taking on Patterson, Calaveras got back into the win column the day before with a solid 74-58 win over Livingston. Calaveras led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter and then exploded for 26 points in the second quarter, while limiting Livingston to 17. At the midway point, Calaveras led 41-26. Calaveras outscored Livingston 33-32 in the second half for the 16-point victory.
Jay Clifton led Calaveras with 23 points; senior Merrick strange scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth quarter; Malamed scored 10; junior Earl Wood scored 10; junior Corbin Curran scored six; freshman Ryan Clifton also added six points; senior Thomas Davison scored four points; and senior Noah Cardenas scored two points.
“This was a much better game for us,” Kraig Clifton said following the win over Livingston. “We had well-balanced scoring and a fantastic fourth quarter. That’s when we put the game away.”
The Red Hawks hoped to carry the momentum it gained in the win over Livingston into the rematch with Patterson. Calaveras got some early momentum with an and-1 basket from Ryan Clifton to start the afternoon and Jay Clifton and Malamed each scored five points, with each senior making a shot from downtown. But at the end of the first quarter, the Red Hawks trailed Patterson 19-13.
The Tigers extended their lead to 24-15 early in the second quarter, but Calaveras cut the deficit to four following a 3-point basket from Malamed and points in the paint from Jay Clifton. After Patterson made two free throws, Calaveras got five unanswered points from Jay Clifton to bring the Red Hawks to within one on the scoreboard. However, Patterson ended the half on a 4-0 run and led 30-25 at halftime.
“We had a good talk at halftime, and we felt like we weren’t playing hard enough and if we were playing hard, we just weren’t playing smart,” Malamed said. “We wanted to play harder and play smarter and when things start clicking, you get into a rhythm that just can’t be stopped.”
Patterson began the second half with a basket to push its lead to 32-25 with 7:28 left in the third quarter. From that moment, Calaveras went on to outscore the Tigers 37-9. Calaveras ended the third quarter by outscoring Patterson 22-5 with the turning point coming on a 4-point play from Malamed with 5:05 to play in the quarter. After being fouled on a successful 3-point basket, Malamed made his free throw to cut the Tiger advantage to only one. Calaveras quickly took the lead and never gave it back the rest of the night.
“It was definitely a momentum shifter because we hit a few shots in a row after that,” Malamed said about his 4-point play. “And then we went from being up by five to being up by 15 and we just kept building.”
A major reason for Calaveras offensive success in the third quarter was its ability to drain shots from downtown. Of Calaveras’ 22 points, 15 of them came from behind the arc. And while Calaveras was making baskets on one end, its defensive pressure limited Patterson to the occasional basket on the other.
“We are starting to put it in the hole a little better,” Kraig Clifton said. “The real change in this game though was with defense.”
In the fourth quarter, Calaveras only allowed one basket and that came with 2:32 to play. The Red Hawks outscored Patterson 15-2 in the final eight minutes and cruised to a 19-point victory.
Jay Clifton scored a game-high 26 points and made five 3-point baskets; Malamed scored 19 with four baskets from behind the arc; Wood scored six; Ryan Clifton scored four; Davison scored four; Curran scored two; and Strange finished the game with one point.
Calaveras finished the Patterson Tournament with two wins and one loss.