Red Hawks end tournament with an impressive 19-point victory over Patterson
Calaveras beat Patterson 62-41 on Saturday in Patterson. Senior Elijah Malamed finished with 19 points. 

PATTERSON – In four road games played in one week, the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team never had its full roster together.

Against Bradshaw Christian, the Red Hawks were without senior southpaw sensation Jay Clifton and head coach Kraig Clifton because of illness. And in games against Kimball, Livingston and Patterson, Calaveras was without the 2021-22 Mother Lode League co-Most Valuable Player Braeden Orlandi.

Senior Noah Cardenas boxes out for a rebound. 
Freshman Ryan Clifton scored four points in the win over Patterson. 
Calaveras senior Merrick Strange shoots in the paint. 
Calaveras senior Jay Clifton scored a game-high 26 points against Patterson. 
Calaveras' bench watches Elijah Malamed make one of his four 3-point baskets against Patterson. 
Jay Clifton made five shots from 3-point range. 
