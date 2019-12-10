Bullfrogs fall on the road to Riverbank

A tough first quarter was too much for the Bullfrogs to overcome in a 59-41 road loss to the Riverbank Bruins Tuesday night in Riverbank. Bret Harte trailed 23-6 after the first quarter and went into the locker room down 37-14. The Bullfrogs had a strong third quarter, outscoring Riverbank 16-5, but couldn’t keep the momentum going in the final eight minutes.
Sophomore Erik Trent led Bret Harte with 14 points and had four steals; Luke Miro had seven points, two rebounds and two steals; Kaden Palmer had six points; Jaden Bitner scored six points, had six rebounds and one block; while Kieran Rymple and Caden Ding each scored four points in the loss.
The Bullfrogs (2-3) will play in the Bret Harte Tournament Thursday through Saturday in Angels Camp.