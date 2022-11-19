Aided by 3-point shooting, Bret Harte holds on to beat Mariposa in season opener
Bret Harte beat Mariposa 43-39 on Friday in Angels Camp. Jacob Archer scored a team-high 17 points. 

It’s only fitting that the team that Bret Harte lost to in the 2022 playoffs is the same team that the Bullfrogs got to open up the 2022-23 season against.

Bret Harte began the season by hosting the Mariposa Grizzlies. And after a rocky first half, the Bullfrogs got back into the game with some hot perimeter shooting and were able to hold on for the win. Bret Harte beat Mariposa 43-39 on Friday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.

Jonah Melton-Cato applies defensive pressure in the second half against Mariposa. 
Bret Harte's Caden Apley shoots in traffic.
Bret Harte's Nathan Reeves goes up for points in the paint. 
