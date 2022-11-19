Aided by 3-point shooting, Bret Harte holds on to beat Mariposa in season opener

It’s only fitting that the team that Bret Harte lost to in the 2022 playoffs is the same team that the Bullfrogs got to open up the 2022-23 season against.
Bret Harte began the season by hosting the Mariposa Grizzlies. And after a rocky first half, the Bullfrogs got back into the game with some hot perimeter shooting and were able to hold on for the win. Bret Harte beat Mariposa 43-39 on Friday night at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
The night didn’t start the way Bret Harte would have liked, as the Bullfrogs got outscored by the Grizzlies 12-2 in the opening quarter. Bret Harte’s only basket came from senior Carston Weidmann.
“You could see the nerves,” Bret Harte head coach Brian Barnett said about the struggles early in the night. “We are young, and I could tell that they were nervous and tight and not free flowing. We’ve got those shooters and we consider them makers and it just wasn’t going down. Essentially our entire team that we started tonight are new varsity players. It’s a brand-new team.”
The Bullfrogs started to settle down in the second quarter. Weidmann drained a 3-point basket and junior Jacob Archer made a field goal and two free throws. Bret Harte scored seven points in the second quarter, but also limited Mariposa to only seven points on the other end of the floor. Heading into halftime, the Bullfrogs were down 19-9.
“We talked about the positives and that was that we only gave up 19 points and those 19 could have been 10 had we done a couple of little things,” Barnett said. “The bad thing was that we only scored nine. We know that we are going to go through those droughts. That was just a longer drought than we expected.”
In the third quarter, Bret Harte’s perimeter shooting began to heat up. Of Bret Harte’s 18 points scored in the quarter, 12 came from downtown. Archer drained three shots from behind the arc and Weidmann added one and also scored in the paint. Senior Caden Apley and senior Nathan Reeves both added a bucket and heading into the fourth quarter, Bret Harte led 27-25.
Mariposa scored 14 points in the final eight minutes of play and Bret Harte countered with 16. Archer, Chance Herndon, Weidmann and Reeves all made one basket in the final eight minutes of the game, while Archer and Weidmann added points from the free throw line. Freshman Tumiso Owens made his only basket of the night in the fourth quarter, but it came from three-point land in front of the Bret Harte student section. The Bullfrog students celebrated with a “HE’S A FRESHMAN,” chant following the basket.
Bret Harte was able to force a number of turnovers in the final minutes of play and held on for the 43-39 win. Bret Harte made six 3-point baskets and five of those came in the second half.
“Coach (Jerry) Rucker said that there might be a time where we play the same team on back-to-back nights and we can beat them by 30 and then turn around and lose to them by 30,” Barnett said about depending on 3-point shooting. “It’s one of those things that when this team gets on, it’s going to be hard to guard on the perimeter because it’s going to open up driving lanes.”
Archer scored a team-high 17 points; Weidmann scored 15; Reeves scored four; Owens scored three; and Apley and Herndon each scored two points in the win.
