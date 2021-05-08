County battle on hardwood ends in Calaveras victory

LoLo Wyllie thought her high school basketball career was over. The Calaveras High School senior, along with teammate Vanessa Baysinger and Bret Harte’s Jaden Arias, Haylee Maddeaux and Kalah Casey, all figured they played their final basketball game for their respective schools.
But hope was restored in March when the Mother Lode League decided that indoor sports could return. And that return for girls’ basketball officially happened Saturday afternoon, as Calaveras beat Bret Harte 60-31 at Bob Bach Gym in Angels Camp.
Following the win, Wyllie could not hold back her smile as she walked off the Bret Harte court for the final time, having never lost to the Bullfrogs in her three years as a varsity player.
“It was really nice to be back on the court,” Wyllie said. “I had a lot of fun. It’s my last time playing in this gym, so it hit me a little different this time.”
Both Bret Harte and Calaveras have rosters filled with players who are currently playing multiple sports. Some are running track or playing softball, while others are on the swim team or are playing volleyball. Because so many of the players are doing so many things away from the basketball court, Bret Harte head coach Mitch Hodson knows that it might take a while for his team to find their stride in this short league season.
“Our girls seem to have the ability to get to be a very good basketball team,” Hodson said. “We need to put in a lot of work. I know this season is really tough on them. A lot of them are playing multiple sports, there’s finals coming, there’s FFA and just a lot to do. But, if we can put in the work, we can be a really good basketball program and I saw some good stuff today.”
Less than two minutes into the game, Calaveras got baskets from sophomore Bailie Clark and Wyllie, while Mackenzie Carroll and Aariah Fox each added a field goal to tie the contest at 4-4. But in the final 6:30 of the opening quarter, Calaveras outscored the Bullfrogs 14-1 and led 19-5.
“I was hoping we’d come into the game ready and not start off slow, which we do sometimes,” Wyllie said. “It was nice that we got in and got it done early.”
Calaveras had no problem adding to its lead in the second quarter, getting baskets from Wyllie, Sierra Lowry, Madison Clark and Brooke Nordahl. Nordahl and Clark, along with sophomore Madison Bernasconi, Randi Adams, Bailie Clark and Laney Koepp were all less than 24 hours removed from taking on the Bullfrogs on the softball diamond.
Bret Harte scored nine points in the second quarter, which came from freshman Sophie Bouma, Kadyn Rolleri, Carroll and Maddeaux, but trailed Calaveras 37-14 at the midway point.
Arias gave the Bullfrogs two points to begin the third quarter, but Calaveras got baskets from Wyllie, Baysinger and Madison Clark to push its lead to 30 points. The third quarter ended with Calaveras holding onto a commanding 50-20 advantage.
The Bullfrogs had their most offensive production in the final eight minutes, as they outscored Calaveras 11-10 with baskets from Rolleri, CJ DesBouillons, Maddeaux, Arias and Carroll.
Wyllie led Calaveras in scoring with 13 points; Lowry had 12 points, six rebounds and one steal; Bailie Clark scored seven points, had five boards, three assists and one steal; Madison Clark scored six, had four assists, three rebounds and one steal; Nordahl had six points, three rebounds and two assists; and Adams had six boards, three points and three assists.
“A lot of us are just grateful that we have a season, especially me and Vanessa (Baysinger), because we are the only seniors on the team,” Wyllie said. “It’s really nice to just be out there and it’s still really competitive for us. We want to win all of our games and to be ‘league champs’ even though there will be no league champs this year.”
As for Bret Harte, Maddeaux led her team with seven points; Rolleri and Carroll each scored five; Arias scored four; Bouma added three points; and Fox, CJ DesBouillons and Jadyn DeCosta all scored two points in the loss.
Although the opening game of the season didn’t go the way Hodson would have liked, he was reminded before the game how big of a deal it even is to be playing basketball in the first place.
“It’s amazing to be back,” Hodson said. “One of the girls smiled at me as she walked in the gym today and she said, ‘We get to play basketball today,’ and I said, ‘Exactly. We get to play basketball.’ We are happy to be playing and it’s a step in the right direction for us.”
Bret Harte (0-1 Mother Lode League) will take on Argonaut at 4:30 p.m., Wednesday in Jackson, while Calaveras (1-0 MLL) will head to Sonora to take on the Wildcats at 7 p.m.