Calaveras boys' runners continue historic season at subsections

The Calaveras High School boys’ cross country team went from winning the Mother Lode League championship on Nov. 5, to taking first in the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Subsection Division IV race Saturday at Frogtown in Angels Camp. Calaveras finished first with an overall score of 72, and was followed by El Dorado (104), West Campus (192), Hughson (197), St. Mary’s (197) and Bret Harte (216) as the top six finishers.
As for the D4 girls’ race, Bret Harte placed 19th overall, with their score of 473.
In the boys’ three-mile race, Calaveras senior Jacob Christopher placed second overall with his time of 15:58.6. West Campus’ Godebo Chapman was the first to cross the finish line and he did so in 15:55.9. Calaveras senior Jeremy Milligan came in 12th (16:54.7), followed by junior teammate Jamie Espirtu (16:55). Other Calaveras finishers were: Bennie Hesser (No. 19, 17:02.8); Nicolas Moore (17:18.4); Garrett Hesser (17:33.9); Nicholas Saliski (18:29); Rafael Roldan (19:24.6); Cristobal Flores (19:38.4); and Trenton Ward (24:27).
Bret Harte finishers were: Bruchs Davey (17:37.5); Hunter Sturm (17:40.1); Jonah Cardoza (17:54.7); Winter Whittle (17:56.4); Brendan Dishion (18:09); Blake Berry (20:07.5); Tyler Crawford (21:28.3); and Soren Jensvold (22:30.9).
In the girls’ race, Calaveras junior Katarina Borchin placed ninth out of 170 runners with her time of 20:22.8. Bret Harte finishers were: McKenzie Blair (22:26.4); Chloe Crawford (25:46.5); Alexandra Jarman (27:41.1); Ariana Kirkendall (30:21.9); Kalah Casey (34:26.3); and Constance Gibson (35:47.3).
Up next is the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section championships, set for Saturday at Willow Hills, in Folsom.