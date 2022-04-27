Scott will continue football career at Pacific University

Nearly one year ago, Kenny Scott was unsure of his future in football. With his senior season on the horizon, Scott learned that Bret Harte High School might not have enough players to field a varsity football team.
Now, one year later, Scott has no questions as to his football life. Scott recently put pen to paper and committed to play football at Pacific University, located in Forest Grove, Ore. Playing football in college has been a lifelong dream for Scott and to finally achieve that goal made all the hard work and unknowns worth it.
“It’s a big relief for me because what I’ve wanted to do forever is to play college football,” Scott said. “It’s a very small school and everyone is really tight. Even when we walked through the college, there was just positivity everywhere. There was nothing that I saw that was wrong; everything was perfect. Now I’m done with the search and it’s time to prepare and to focus.”
In the summer of 2021, Scott made the decision to leave Bret Harte and play football at Sonora High School. Scott bet on himself to find a spot on the field and his gamble paid off. He started as a safety and helped the Wildcats win the Mother Lode League championship. At the end of his senior season, Scott was named as a Mother Lode League first-team defensive player.
Bret Harte head football coach Kelly Osborn would have loved to have coached Scott during his senior year but had no problem rooting for him while he wore the green and gold.
“When we attended his games, we went as fans,” Osborn said. “When you are watching league opponents, you are not really rooting for either one of them because you have dislikes for those league opponents, but we had no problem rooting for Kenny and seeing Kenny being successful. And when his team won, I felt good because it was his team and he wanted to win, and he felt good. We relished in his successes for sure as coaches.”
Scott played football for two years at Bret Harte. As a sophomore, he was named starting quarterback on the varsity team and made big strides as the season progressed. In late December 2019, Osborn was named as Bret Harte’s head coach, and he was looking forward to seeing what he could do with Scott as his quarterback. But once COVID-19 hit a few months later, the sports world shut down. The Mother Lode League had a short four-game season in the spring of 2021, but a lack of players forced Osborn to not field a team.
The hopes for all involved with Bret Harte football was that there would be enough players to field a varsity squad in the fall of 2021, but that did not happen, and Scott had to find a new team. At Sonora, Scott made the move from quarterback to defensive back, which turned out to be a natural fit for the former signal caller.
“I took a much bigger role defensively than I ever had,” Scott said. “My specialty had always been offense and especially coming from quarterback to safety, it has definitely changed the way that I play and the way that I think about things. It wasn’t that big of a change for me and having been a quarterback really helped me. Instead of guessing what the offense was going to do, I knew exactly what was going to happen. I’ve always played small roles on defense just to fill in, but this year was definitely a step up.”
Playing full-time on the defensive side of the ball wasn’t the only new challenge thrown Scott’s way. While at Sonora, he played against schools that most Mother Lode League teams don’t schedule, which included Oakdale, Ripon, Escalon and Hilmar.
“It helped me by giving me more exposure to different things,” Scott said about his time at Sonora. “We played Escalon and everyone there was big, strong and fast. I was forced to compete with those guys. Instead of playing smaller schools, we played big schools and every play was a competition.”
At the conclusion of Sonora’s season, Scott made another big decision. He enrolled back at Bret Harte to play guard on the basketball team and catch on the diamond.
“He showed us a lot by returning to play the other sports,” Osborn said. “He loved this school, and we love it, and we are really proud of the fact that we had a part in three of Kenny’s years to get him ready to compete with Sonora last year. I hope they are pretty thankful, because we gave them a good player, a hell of an athlete, a great leader and a kid with an incredible work ethic.”
Scott will become the second in his family to move out of state to attend college. His older brother, Danny, is currently going to school in New York. The encouragement Scott has received from his older brother has helped with the thought of moving so far away from home.
“He always tells me how great it is, but I’ve always been a little worried about how my mom is going to feel and how am I going to feel without her, along with my little sister and my dad,” Scott said. “It’s definitely going to be a different vibe, but if Danny can do it, so can I.”
Scott has many supporters and perhaps there is none bigger than Osborn, who feels Scott has what it takes to find success on the college gridiron.
“He has a thirst for learning,” Osborn said. “His work ethic is exemplary, and he won’t be outworked. He shows up to everything and he’s got great leadership skills. When you go to the next level, especially in this day and era, they breathe football. He just has that type of push and type of drive that will be OK with breathing football. He’ll soak it in. There’ll be times when it’s stressful because there’s a lot put on you as a college athlete, but I feel very confident in his intelligence and commitment that he’ll do just great at the college level.”
Scott has been a Bullfrog, a Wildcat and now, he’s getting ready to be a Boxer. And as long as he’s on a football field, Scott will always feel like he’s home.
“To play football anywhere for me was always a big goal and it’s a big achievement for me,” Scott said. “I’m just excited to play. I always go out to the field and throw with my friends and it’s my favorite thing to do. I would give up everything just to keep playing football.”