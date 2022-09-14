Bret Harte tops Amador; Bullfrogs host Calaveras Thursday on alumni night

Winning away from the home gym is always important and that is exactly what the Bret Harte High School volleyball team accomplished on Tuesday night. Bret Harte beat the Amador Buffaloes in three sets (25-7, 25-8, 25-20) in Sutter Creek for its third Mother Lode League victory of the season.
“After a long bus ride, it was nice to set a tone early and be home in three,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “We are looking forward to being back at home on Thursday for a spirited rivalry match (against Calaveras) during homecoming week.”
Bret Harte senior Aariah Fox had 11 kills and two aces; junior Chase Silva had five kills and four aces; junior Sophie Bouma had five kills, one block and a team-high nine aces; junior Makenna Tutthill had four kills and one block; senior Rubi Rodriguez had one block; junior Abbi Molina had three assists and one block; junior Jamee Zahniser had four aces and one assist; and senior Ashlin Arias had one ace in the win.
Bret Harte (9-3, 3-1 MLL) will host the Calaveras Red Hawks at 6 p.m. on Thursday in Angels Camp. Both teams are 3-1 and are tied for second place in the Mother Lode League standings. The game is also alumni night, in which former Calaveras and Bret Harte student-athletes will be recognized before the varsity game.
Porovich sent an email out Tuesday morning talking about alumni night, which read, “I just wanted to reach out and let you know that we will again be honoring all Bret Harte and Calaveras alumni at Thursday’s game. Please spread the word that we will have a sheet for people to sign in on when they enter the gym. After the JV match, we will have a short speech and ask all the alums to please stand when their name is read so we can applaud and thank them for supporting our schools and programs. With the anticipation of a large crowd (it is our homecoming week), we plan to bring out a couple of rows of bleachers behind the team benches for PLAYERS/COACHES only. That way, the opposing side of the gym is left for all of the fans.”
