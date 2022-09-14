Bret Harte tops Amador; Bullfrogs host Calaveras Thursday on alumni night
Winning away from the home gym is always important and that is exactly what the Bret Harte High School volleyball team accomplished on Tuesday night. Bret Harte beat the Amador Buffaloes in three sets (25-7, 25-8, 25-20) in Sutter Creek for its third Mother Lode League victory of the season.

“After a long bus ride, it was nice to set a tone early and be home in three,” Bret Harte head coach Jacey Porovich said. “We are looking forward to being back at home on Thursday for a spirited rivalry match (against Calaveras) during homecoming week.”

