Rebecca Conley era begins with Calaveras win over Lodi

LODI – It didn’t take long for Rebecca Conley to pick up her first win as Calaveras’ head volleyball coach. In fact, the former Calaveras volleyball player and current math teacher only had to wait four sets before she could chalk up a win next to Calaveras’ name.
In Conley’s first game as head coach, Calaveras went on the road and knocked off the Flames in four sets (25-14, 25-23, 16-25 and 25-19) Tuesday evening in Lodi.
“It was really good and I think it was a great way to start off the season,” Conley said. “I saw a lot of great things from the girls. We had great serve receive and that is what we were focusing on. They were making changes right away and were being resilient, even when the score on the scoreboard wasn’t what we wanted.”
Calaveras has been practicing since early August, but had to wait until the final day of the month to finally get to see live action. And after what she saw from her team Tuesday night, there’s no question that Conley learned something new about her squad.
“I got to learn how much heart they can play with,” Conley said. “They played so hard. They were pursuing balls way off into the corner and that’s what I love.”
The opening set couldn’t have started any better for Calaveras. The visiting squad went on a 7-0 run to start things off, which included a serving ace from junior co-captain Kyra Saiers and kills from senior Karah Auld and junior Brooke Nordahl.
Even after the run ended, Calaveras had no problem putting the pressure on Lodi and was able to quickly run up the score. The Calaveras players barely had time to break a sweat before the first set was over and went in Calaveras’ favor 25-14.
Auld dominated early in the second set, as the senior recorded two points for her team via blocks and also had two serving aces. Senior Madison Clark had two kills and Calaveras built a 14-7 lead. Trailing by seven, the Flames got hot and went on a 5-0 run to cut Calaveras’ advantage to 14-12. While Lodi got close a number of times to tying Calaveras, the lead didn’t change hands for the majority of the set. Lodi did eventually tie Calaveras at 23-23, but Calaveras ended the second set with back-to-back points and won 25-23.
The momentum that Calaveras built in the first two sets seemed to disappear in the third set. While Calaveras didn’t play poorly, Lodi was far more aggressive and it began to show on the scoreboard. After consecutive kills from senior co-captain Sydney Remus and a Flame miscue, Calaveras trailed Lodi 15-14. That’s as close as Calaveras would get, as Lodi ended the third set on a 10-2 run and won 25-16.
“We were letting them take the momentum from us,” Conley said about the third set. “We started to talk about doing what we needed to do on our side and just play in our little bubble and do what we needed to do to take care of it. Once we started to get that going towards the end, we got a little bit better and got some of the momentum back, but with the points, it wasn’t enough to catch up.”
Saiers added, “We probably went into it a little too confident. We could have had better energy. With every mistake we made, our energy just went down and down. Coming out of that third set, we needed to build up some momentum and block everything else out.”
After dropping the third set, Calaveras was still in the drivers’ seat, but another letdown could have drastically changed the trajectory of the night. Conley reminded her players that dwelling on the negatives won’t change anything and to head into the fourth set with a clean slate.
“We talked about being resilient and making changes right away and controlling one ball at a time,” Conley said. “We can’t think about the last three balls or what’s to come or the scoreboard. They needed to play their hearts out and that’s what they did.”
It didn’t come as a surprise that the fourth set was close. In fact, neither team led by more than two points until Calaveras went ahead 18-15. Late in the set, Calaveras got kills from Nordahl, senior Sierra Lowry, Remus and two aces from Auld. Calaveras put the match away with an ace from Saiers and took the fourth and final set 25-19.
“It makes us feel like we really had to fight for that win,” Saiers said about winning two close matches. “It was nice to have that competitive atmosphere and to beat a really strong team like Lodi was really good.”
Auld finished the night with seven aces, eight kills and two blocks; Remus had a team-high 12 kills; Nordahl had six kills; and Clark had five kills and one block.