Calaveras' preseason ends with back-to-back losses; MLL play begins Thursday at Summerville
Calaveras lost to Lodi in four sets Tuesday in San Andreas. 

The Mother Lode League volleyball season begins on Thursday and the Calaveras High School Red Hawks are entering league play on a two-game losing streak.

Heading into the 2022 season, Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott wanted to beef up the preseason and schedule difficult opponents. Seemingly every match played during the preseason has been against a tough opponent and the final two matches before league were no exception.

Calaveras senior Kyra Saiers leaps up for the ball. 
Calaveras senior Madyson Bernasconi goes up for the kill against Lodi. 
Calaveras junior Izzy Tapia goes up for a powerful kill in the first set against Lodi. 
Calaveras sophomore Chloe Martz records a kill in the second set against Lodi. 
The Red Hawks show excitement heading back to their bench following at timeout. 
