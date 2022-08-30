Calaveras' preseason ends with back-to-back losses; MLL play begins Thursday at Summerville

The Mother Lode League volleyball season begins on Thursday and the Calaveras High School Red Hawks are entering league play on a two-game losing streak.
Heading into the 2022 season, Calaveras head coach Rebecca Conley-Elliott wanted to beef up the preseason and schedule difficult opponents. Seemingly every match played during the preseason has been against a tough opponent and the final two matches before league were no exception.
On Monday night, Calaveras lost on the road to Cosumnes Oaks 3-1 (15-25, 15-25, 25-22, 17-25) and then followed that with a 3-1 loss (18-25, 25-23, 23-25, 13-25) to the Lodi Flames on Tuesday night at Mike Flock Gym in San Andreas. The back-to-back losses dropped Calaveras’ preseason record to 4-3.
Even with consecutive four-set losses, Conley-Elliott isn’t worried about the state of her squad heading into the league opener against Summerville.
“It’s nice having tougher competition in preseason, that way when we get to our tougher games in league, we’ll be more prepared,” Conley-Elliott said. “Based on these last two games, they didn’t go our way, but we know exactly what we need to work on and what we need to fix.”
Tuesday was Calaveras’ first home game of the season, and the Red Hawk student section came out in force, with many of them wearing plastic firemen's helmets in hopes that their team could put out the Flames.
“It’s been really nice to play at home and the atmosphere was definitely here tonight,” Calaveras junior Ginger Scheidt said.
The Red Hawks were able to match Lodi blow-for-blow early in the opening set. A kill from senior Jordynn Peterson and a serving ace from junior Lilly Butler, along with miscues from Lodi, helped push Calaveras in the right direction. Following a kill from sophomore Chloe Martz, the first set was tied 12-12. Lodi then went on a 6-1 run to push its lead to 18-15.
Calaveras began to chip away at the deficit and used a kill from senior Madyson Bernasconi and a tip over the net from Peterson to get within a few points from tying the Flames. With Lodi leading 20-18, the road team ended the first set by going on a 5-0 run to win 25-18.
Even though Calaveras was able to put together a couple of big runs, the Red Hawks trailed for much of the second set. Down 13-7, Calaveras got two points with back-to-back Lodi errors and followed that with consecutive serving aces from senior Cassidy Black to cut the Flame lead to two. Lodi answered by going on a 6-1 run to lead 19-12.
Down by seven, Calaveras went on a 10-1 run which included kills from Scheidt and three aces from the senior duo of Laney Koepp and Kyra Sayers. Once Calaveras took the lead after Saiers’ third ace, it was never relinquished. Senior Maya Miller recorded the final kill to give Calaveras the 25-23 lead and tie the match at 1-1.
“Winning that set gave me and my teammates confidence,” Scheidt said. “We felt like we were going to five tonight.”
Conley-Elliott added, “It’s nice to see them when things aren’t going their way to find their fire and to be able to fight back. They do really well in serve-receive making changes and focusing on their passing keys that they’ve worked really hard on recently.”
The third set was never separated by any more than three points. Both teams knew that winning the third set would swing the momentum of the evening completely to their side. Calaveras kept things close with two kills from Miller, Martz, junior Kaylee Ewing and Scheidt, along with two aces from Bernasconi. The set was tied at 23-23, but Calaveras was unable to stop Lodi from scoring the final two points for the 25-23 win.
On the final play of the third set, Saiers injured herself and watched the rest of the match from Calaveras’ bench. With one of Calaveras co-captains not on the floor, the Red Hawks didn’t have the same fire and passion and the set quickly got out of hand, with Lodi jumping out to a 9-2 lead and not looking back.
“Losing Kyra (Saiers) definitely made our energy drop a little bit,” Scheidt said. “We had faith in Lilly (Butler), our other setter, but it was hard getting our momentum back after giving up those first eight points.”
Conley-Elliott added, “They are a very connected team and they have been very close, so it was very tough to see someone, especially a captain go down. But they have to be resilient and work hard for each other. They had a moment when they came together and they started saying, ‘We have to work hard for her (Saiers),’ and they started to, but it was too late because that hole was already dug.”
Calaveras was able to put a small run together midway through the set with two kills from Peterson and an ace from Bernasconi, but the deficit was too much to overcome, and Lodi took the fourth and final set 25-13.
“It definitely matters what we do in the preseason, but the way I look at it is that the preseason is the time to work out all the kinks,” Scheidt said.
On Monday night, Calaveras lost in four sets to Cosumnes Oaks. Scheidt had a team-high nine kills and also had nine digs; Saiers had five kills, four aces, 10 digs and 14 assists; Peterson had four kills and one dig; Miller had three kills; Martz had two kills and one dig; Ewing had two kills; Bernasconi had two kills, nine digs and two aces; Butler had one ace, five assists and five digs; Koepp had a team-high 23 digs and two assists; and Black had three digs and one assist. As a team, Calaveras had 27 kills, seven aces, 61 digs and 22 assists.
On Aug. 25, Calaveras beat Union Mine 3-0 (25-17, 25-17, 25-23). In the win over Union Mine, Saiers had 10 kills, had 10 assists, went 13 for 13 serving with two aces and had 13 digs; Martz had eight kills, one block and two aces; Ewing had four kills, two digs, one assist and three aces; Scheidt had two kills, four digs and one block; Peterson had two kills; Bernasconi had one kill, one assist, one block, nine digs and two aces; junior Izzy Tapia had one kill; Miller had one kill and three digs; junior Lilly Butler had one kill, nine digs, went 12 for 12 serving with two aces and had 10 assists; Black had two digs and two assists; and Koepp had 17 digs, four assists and one ace. As a team, Calaveras had 30 kills on 101 attempts, had 12 serving aces, three blocks, 59 digs and 28 assists.