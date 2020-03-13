Ask, and you shall receive

Many of my days on the water are with new clients and just catching fish and having fun is the main focus. With no single emphasis on how we accomplish this task, any presentation and rigging is an option. On these outings, I have a wide variety of options to choose from and can usually find a bite to make the day.
However, on many other occasions, I’m presented with clients who are technic specific and oftentimes clients who I have worked with many times to perfect their craft. They usually have used an array of fishing presentations with success, but have a few of the more difficult ones yet to master. And almost always, it’s the swimbait, which is the holy grail of bass fishing.
For those who are not familiar with this lure, it is oftentimes mistaken for the catch. They are usually the size of planted trout and that is why the giant bass are so intrigued by them. But it is also the reason why they can be impossible to figure out, as you are only targeting the largest bass in the lake.
Recently, I was out on a guided trip with a client who has now become a good friend. We have covered so many techniques over the years and have found extreme success along the way. But there was one specific swimbait that had yet to produce. It is one that I personally have had great luck with and speak highly of. However, without witnessing success first hand, this client was starting to believe it was all talk, as he had not seen the magic.
It was noon and we had been fishing since dawn without any signs of activity. We had yet to have a conversation about the success, or lack thereof, with this giant trout-like lure. We began talking of other similar baits and how effective they have been for us. There are certain conditions where each one will shine, and the conditions we were facing called for the previously unproductive one we had chosen. I asked him if he had ever caught one on it, after short contemplation he said, “No, but I’d love to. We’ve used it a lot, but have had no takers.” The second he finished this sentence his rod doubled over and he shouted, “Fish!”
After a short fight, the fish came into the net. It was not a giant, but an amazing accomplishment that will lead to many more and much bigger bites on this coveted lure and technique. Most importantly, he now has the confidence in this giant lure and has seen and felt it work. I guess the saying ask and you shall receive proves true sometimes.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.