The fall season is a great time to be outdoors

As the nights grow colder and the hours of sunlight each day become shorter, this can only mean one thing. The summer has finally left us and the gorgeous fall season is here. The leaves are slowly changing colors and descending from the tall branches above. A nostalgic feeling is felt by all as we eagerly welcome some of our favorite autumn activities and treats.
For some, it is the warmth of a pumpkin spice latte or the comfort of bundling up in cozy sweaters and kicking leaves. Now this sounds delightful, but for me, my mind travels to the mountain pines and the foothill reservoirs.
Being born and raised in this area, there are two things for myself and my family that were just a way of life: hunting and fishing. As I don’t hunt for deer anymore, it is hard not to remember and cherish the years of hunting for deer with my father. Waking early in the morning, traveling down old logging roads and scouring remote hillsides will always be a fond memory.
But there is one place that seems to call me; a place I spend the majority of my time each and every season. You guessed it, New Melones Reservoir. The lake has a magical feel during the next few months. The boating traffic comes to a grinding halt and the serenity is at its peak. With brisk morning air chilling my face and blue skies overhead, I find peace.
Oftentimes the fishing can be great, and other times, it can be a complete grind as the fish are in transition from one area to the next. However, regardless of the success or the amount of activity on the end of the line, the true goal is to submerge myself in the surreal scenic location. As much as I love to catch fish, over the years, I have found just as much gratitude in the act of fishing. It is the chase, a giant puzzle or game that keeps me coming back. Plus, it’s the best reason to spend an entire day soaking in the beauty of Mother Nature.
Humans are not the only creatures that seem to stir with excitement. The wildlife that was lying low during the summer heat slowly moves to the water’s edge. The deer start to migrate and prepare for their months of breeding. The squirrels seem to be playing as they gather supplies for the winter. We see an enormous amount of birds frequenting the water and feeding on the shad that come to the surface. And the waterfowl begin to rest on flat water before taking a long journey south.
These are the things that make me excited for the fall months, that have a way of going just as fast as they come. It is time to take advantage of this brief window and spend some time in the outdoors. The weather is going to be absolutely perfect for the next week or so and if you need a reason to immerse yourself in this beauty, just dust off the old rod and reel and head to one of the local lakes nearby. And remember, it is not the catch that we are after, it is the chance to Xpereince all of nature’s wonders while we are there.
John Liechty is the owner of Xperience Fishing Guide Service in Angels Camp. Contact John at 743-9932.