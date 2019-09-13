Calaveras dropps second straight in Tuolumne County

The Calaveras High School volleyball team didn’t enjoy its two trips to Tuolumne County. After losing on the road Tuesday to the Sonora Wildcats in three sets, Calaveras lost in four sets (16-25, 19-25, 25-15, 26-28) Thursday to the Summerville Bears in Tuolumne.
Junior Ava Saiers had 12 assists, eight digs, three blocks, three aces and three kills; Kyllie Remus had eight kills and five assists; sophomore Karah Auld had six kills and one block; Muriel Strange had two blocks; Keelie Koepp had 25 digs; and Ashlyn Brim had eight digs in the loss.
Calaveras (7-7, 1-2 MLL) will host Argonaut at 6 p.m., Tuesday in San Andreas.