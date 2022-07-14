Bad words come with repercussions

There are a lot of firsts that I wish I could remember. It would be great if I could remember taking my first step, the first song that made me dance or my first slice of pizza. There are also many firsts that I do remember, such as my first day of kindergarten, my first baseball game and my first date with the lovely Mrs. Dossi.
All of those memories would be wonderful things to write about. However, if you’ve been reading my ramblings for any time at all, you must know that I’m not going to go down that sentimental road.
I am going to tell you about one of my firsts, but it won’t be a tale that will warm the soul or tug on the heartstrings. So, grab your bar of soap and get ready to discipline me, because this is about the first time that I said a curse word.
Growing up, neither of my parents used “bad” words. So, when I did utter my first curse word, it wasn’t because I was replicating something that was uttered from my mom or dad.
As an adult, sure, there may have been the rare occasion where a naughty word has slipped from my lips. And maybe once or twice I’ve sent a text message with a four-letter word that was meant as a joke. Although, I think my phone enjoys sending bad words. One time, my phone autocorrected and changed the word I wanted to say to, “duck.” Who knew my phone enjoyed fowl language? OK, that was a bit of a stretch to get a word pun in there, and I don’t regret it one bit.
I don’t quite remember exactly how old I was when I said my first bad word. My guess is I was either six or seven years old. I know, I started early. The reason I learned my first bad word was because I watched a movie that I was way too young to have been watching.
Because my memory is a little fuzzy, I don’t recall if I watched this movie under the supervision of my older sister, or if my mother was also present. Regardless, at six or seven, I was nowhere near old enough to watch “Forrest Gump” on VHS.
There was much of the movie that went right over my head, but there was one part that stuck to my young brain like gum on the bottom of a desk. There was a scene set in Vietnam where Lieutenant Dan is being dragged to safety by Forrest Gump. While this is happening, Lieutenant Dan is firing his gun at, “Some guy named Charlie,” and he yelled a phrase that I subconsciously decided would be good for me to remember.
He yelled out, “S.O.B.”
At my young age, I had no idea what the B in S.O.B. meant. I didn’t know that was something that I shouldn’t say. I just remembered that Lieutenant Dan was in distress, and that was what he chose.
The next day, my brother and I were playing a game in our backyard while my mom hung clothes on the line. This game was one that every kid played growing up, but because times are different, I’m going to change the name of the game so I don’t get framed as being insensitive. This game was called, “Cowboys and the Cleveland baseball mascot from 1915-2021.”
During this intense game, I was trying to hide from my brother, who was chasing me. In our backyard there was a shed, which I figured would be a perfect place to hide. My brother turned the corner and saw me, and I was frantically trying to shut the door to the shed so as to not be captured.
To my horror, the door would not shut. I kept trying to shut the door, but nothing happened, and he was getting closer and closer. With my brother about to capture me and my mother only a few feet away still putting clothes on the line, I remembered what Lieutenant Dan said in the movie I had recently viewed, and I thought that this would be a perfect time for me to also lament my frustrations with that memorable phrase.
So, in a loud and firm voice, I yelled, “CLOSE YOU SON OF A BUDDY!” (except I said the real word).
The second that bad word left my lips, my mother dropped the clothes on the ground and immediately walked towards me and slapped me across the face. Now before we throw unnecessary stones at my mother, remember a few things. Firstly, it was a different time and, yes, I was spanked as a kid and, to be honest, I pretty much always deserved the punishment. Secondly, she didn’t slap with intention to hurt, rather to get our attention. And thirdly, I did just drop a pretty rough saying right in front of her, so her actions were kind of justified.
After she slapped me, my mother looked me right in the eyes and asked, “What did you say?”
Being too young to understand what a rhetorical question was, I repeated myself through my tears.
“Close you son of a buddy,” but again, saying the real word.
And guess what? She slapped me again! I had no idea that what I said was inappropriate. I didn’t even know what I said. But I’ll tell you what, I quickly learned that not every question needs to be answered.
After my tears were shed and she cooled down, my mother explained to me that what I said was very wrong and made me promise to never say such a bad word again. I agreed, but I can’t say that I kept that promise. What I did learn is that cussing in front of my mom is never a good idea and that she’s got a heck of a right hook!