AMA football hits the field with plenty of new players

There was an unfamiliar, yet welcomed sound Aug. 6 at Copello Park in Angels Camp. It was the sound of pads popping, as three levels of AMA youth football teams returned to the gridiron and practiced on a Friday evening.
Youth football in Angels Camp has run into some tough times over the past few years. In 2020, all football was canceled because of COVID-19 and the previous year, AMA (Angels Camp, Murphys, Arnold) did not have enough players to field a varsity team. And along with the players, the wins on the field were also not there.
With the uncertainty of the future of athletics in limbo at the beginning of 2021, it would have been easy to assume that the trend of lacking football players would continue. However, that is not the case.
Not only are there over 65 players to fill up three teams, but it got to the point where additional equipment had to be purchased to ensure all players had everything they needed. It’s a problem that AMA hasn’t had in years, but AMA football director Eric Peters isn’t complaining.
“It’s created a good problem,” Peters said about having more kids than equipment. “We had some equipment issues and Waterford was great in getting us some helmets that were already certified and we also found some online. Last-minute equipment orders were really the problems that we dealt with, but we’d love to have that as a problem. It’s wonderful to see as many kids as we have out here.”
Peters wasn’t involved with the decision-making process of AMA football the last time the program had players suit up in 2019. He was just another parent. Yet as a parent, he heard the chatter and complaining about the program and was also concerned about the lack of numbers. So, instead of doing nothing, Peters decided to try to become part of the solution.
“With my experience playing football and coaching football for many years, I just felt that if I was going to be one of those parents who complained on the sidelines, I needed to step forward and find a way to make this a better situation for all of our kids,” Peters said. “So, we got together for many, many sessions and we got together with the high school coaching staff, put together a couple of coaching clinics and brainstorming ideas on how we were going to get kids out here to make this what we used to think of it as when we were kids playing.”
Peters added, “We saw the struggles two years ago when they were dealing with number issues and we felt like we needed to do something. This is a great community and it’s great to be a part of this community and we need to get our parents involved as much as we can, so we can get our kids out here playing the game that we all love to play.”
Recruiting players was a big factor, which ended up working. On the Bret Harte varsity team, head coach Ruben Acevedo says he has 19 players, which is more than double from what the 2019 team had.
“We went out and recruited and got the kids out here, so we are excited,” Acevedo said.
It should come as no shock that player safety is the main fear of parents when it comes to letting their kids play not only youth football, but also in high school. Acevedo knows how important it is to make sure his players learn proper technique, which is taught at all levels and is a main emphasis for all coaches.
“Safety is first and that’s the only way that we’ll be able to convince the parents who don’t want to have their kids come out here,” Acevedo said. “I talk to them about safety and the techniques that we go through when we are tackling and blocking. We stress keeping the head out of the play.”
At the high school level, Bret Harte has struggled over the past few years and much like with AMA, numbers have been its major issue. Those involved with AMA football feel that if they can not only teach young players the proper way to play, but also to love football, that in a few years, numbers at Bret Harte will no longer be an issue.
“We are out here and pushing to make Bret Harte stronger,” Acevedo said. “We want these youth players to come up in the program, go to Bret Harte and want to stay playing football throughout their four years in high school.”
Peters added, “Long term results would be seeing all of these kids who are out there, and even more, out on the field on Friday nights. That’s our dream and what we hope for. That’ll be the time when we can sit back and say, ‘We did our job.’”
AMA will begin its season Aug. 21 at home against the Calaveras Jr. Reds. But just because practices are already underway and the season is close to kicking off, doesn’t mean that the rosters are set. Peters says that until each team has 30 kids, they will gladly welcome anyone who wants to play and that at least 10 or 12 players who are now playing were late sign-ups.
For the first time in years, there is excitement surrounding youth football in Angels Camp and Acevedo hopes that it’s only the beginning of something special still to come.
“Everyone is excited,” Acevedo said. “We’ve had some of the best practices out here the last few days. Everyone is having fun. Coaches are having fun. Everyone is fired up and we can feel the inspiration. We are bleeding purple and loving football right now.”
For more information about AMA youth football, visit amayouthsports.com.