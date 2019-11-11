An ugly start ends with a terrific Columbia comeback

The Columbia College Claim Jumpers played perhaps the worst 25 minutes of basketball ever played under head coach Rob Hoyt. And yet, Columbia managed to have one of the most inspired comebacks in recent history.
The Dr. Jeckle and Mr. Hyde performance ended with Columbia overcoming a 20-point second half deficit to beat Diablo Valley College in overtime 78-72 Sunday night at Oak Pavilion in Sonora.
“This was a ‘grit’ win,” Hoyt said. “We don’t have any quit in us, that’s for certain.”
In the first 25 minutes, the Jumpers struggled to perform basic basketball tasks. Columbia committed 19 turnovers in the first half, were called for numerous traveling violations and were just 1 for 12 from 3-point range.
A late Diablo Valley run, mixed with Columbia mistakes, left the Jumpers trailing 41-30 at halftime. That deficit grew to 20 with 15:40 to play in the game.
However, trailing 54-34, Columbia finally began to turn things around.
In a span of five minutes, the Jumpers outscored Diablo Valley 19-3, which includes going on a 17-0 run. Of Columbia’s 19 points scored during the run, sophomore Landis Spivey scored five, sophomore Seth Coddington scored six, freshman Grayson Carper scored six and freshman Deshawn Bartley added two points, which brought the Diablo Valley lead to 54-51.
Later in the half, Columbia cut the deficit to one, following five unanswered points off the bench from freshman Kenyon Pierce. But the Jumpers couldn't take the lead.
With 1:57 to play, Columbia trailed 67-62. Coddington added two points from the charity stripe and the Jumpers were down by just three. With 16 seconds left in regulation, after Columbia had missed 10 straight 3-point attempts, Carper drained a shot from downtown, which sent the game to overtime.
Spivey began the five-minute overtime period with another 3-point basket and for the first time since 12:45 to play in the first half, Columbia had the lead. The Jumpers were solid from the free throw line, scoring their remaining eight points from the stripe. Columbia’s clutch free throw shooting, mixed with better defensive play, was enough for the Jumpers to hold on for the 78-72 victory.
“The first 25 minutes was some of the worst basketball any of my teams have played,” Hoyt said. “Luckily, we play 40 minutes and tonight, it was 45. We talk about playing 40-plus minutes of adversity every day and today, we were hit in the mouth with it.”
Carper finished the night with 19 points and nine rebounds; Coddington had 22 points and 13 boards; Spivey had 15 points; Pierce scored seven points; and Kaleb Carter had eight boards and four blocks.
Columbia is now 4-0 on the season and will return to action Saturday, Nov. 16 against Canada College in Sonora. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m.
“We have some major cleaning up to do if we plan on avoiding these situations in the future,” Hoyt said.