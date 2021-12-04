Calaveras suffers its first loss of the season in championship of Riverbank Tournament

RIVERBANK – While an entire basketball game takes 32 minutes to be played, small stretches in time can often be the difference between a win and a loss. For Calaveras, a few bad minutes at the end of the second quarter and the beginning of the third proved to be detrimental.
In the championship game of the 49th Annual Ron Peterson Tip Off Basketball Tournament, Calaveras suffered its first defeat of the season by falling to the Ripon Christian Knights 51-45 Saturday night in Riverbank.
The turning point in the championship game came in a stretch of just a few minutes. Calaveras had a slim 17-15 lead with 1:32 to play in the first half and ended up trailing 19-18 at halftime. In the early portion of the third quarter, Ripon Christian outscored Calaveras 10-2 to push its lead to 29-20 with 4:47 to play in the quarter.
While there was still plenty of time left in the game, the slow stretch early in the second half made any chances of a Calaveras victory extremely difficult.
“They came out and turned it up a notch and we didn’t,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said about the struggles in the third quarter. “They got that lead and we never got it back; that was it.”
Trailing by nine midway through the third quarter, Calaveras got back-to-back 3-point baskets from the junior duo of Jay Clifton and Elijah Malamed, but the good feelings didn’t last, as the Knights scored six unanswered points to push the deficit back to nine.
Malamed hit a floater in the paint and Clifton added a field goal as time expired and Calaveras trailed 35-30 heading into the final eight minutes of the game.
Ripon Christian hit a shot from downtown early in the fourth quarter to push its lead to eight. And every time Calaveras seemed to get closer to Ripon Christian on the scoreboard, the Knights were able to make a clutch basket to reclaim any lost momentum.
With time becoming an issue, Calaveras’ players began to rush the offense and take shots that might not have been ideal. And even though he led Calaveras in scoring, Jay Clifton feels that rushing the offense wasn’t the best decision when each possession had so much at stake.
“I just have to slow down a little bit,” Jay Clifton said. “I try to make things happen off of one possession or one screen. If we just get through the offense more, it’ll create better shots.”
With two minutes remaining, Calaveras trailed 46-36 and that’s when Jay Clifton found his shot. The junior hit a 3-point basket and followed that with points in the paint. After a missed Ripon Christian free throw, Jay Clifton was fouled and made both of his free throws to bring the score to 46-43 with 47 seconds to play. Unfortunately for Calaveras, that’s as close as it got to matching Ripon Christian on the scoreboard.
“We struggled the whole night and I like that we didn’t quit,” Clifton said of his young team. “We kept battling. Whether we were good or bad, we just kept battling.”
Jay Clifton scored a game-high 25 points; Malamed scored 13; junior Braeden Orlandi scored five; and junior Noah Cardenas scored two.
On Friday night, Calaveras beat Riverbank 55-45. After the opening quarter, Calaveras had a slim 15-14 lead and then led 28-25 at halftime. Heading into the fourth quarter, Calaveras had a 40-35 advantage. In the final eight minutes, Calaveras outscored Riverbank 15-10 for the 10-point victory.
“It was a really good win for us,” Clifton said. “We showed some growth in our decision making down the stretch.”
Jay Clifton scored 30 points, had six rebounds and dished out four assists; Malamed had 17 points and five of those came from 3-point land; and Orlandi had eight rebounds and three points.
“I was hitting my shots, but my teammates kept getting me the ball when I was open,” Jay Clifton said about his 30-point game. “Elijah (Malamed) was hitting his shots in the first half and that allowed me to get my shots in the second.”
Jay Clifton and Malamed earned all-tournament honors.