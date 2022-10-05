Another impressive outing for MLL runners at league meet No. 2
JACKSON – For the first time since the short 2021 spring season, Argonaut High School hosted a Mother Lode League cross country meet on Wednesday afternoon. All six schools once again gathered with hopes of setting new personal records and helping their respective teams stay in contention for a league title, with only one more meet to go before the league championship.

In the boys’ division, Bret Harte stayed perfect in the Mother Lode League standings by beating Calaveras 18-37 and knocking off Sonora 15-Inc. Calaveras also lost to Amador 24-31. Summerville beat Amador 16-39 and beat Argonaut 15-40 and Argonaut picked up a 15-Inc. win over Sonora. The Bullfrogs and Bears are both 3-0 in the Mother Lode League standings.

