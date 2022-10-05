Another impressive outing for MLL runners at league meet No. 2

JACKSON – For the first time since the short 2021 spring season, Argonaut High School hosted a Mother Lode League cross country meet on Wednesday afternoon. All six schools once again gathered with hopes of setting new personal records and helping their respective teams stay in contention for a league title, with only one more meet to go before the league championship.
In the boys’ division, Bret Harte stayed perfect in the Mother Lode League standings by beating Calaveras 18-37 and knocking off Sonora 15-Inc. Calaveras also lost to Amador 24-31. Summerville beat Amador 16-39 and beat Argonaut 15-40 and Argonaut picked up a 15-Inc. win over Sonora. The Bullfrogs and Bears are both 3-0 in the Mother Lode League standings.
As for the girls, Bret Harte stayed undefeated with a 19-36 win over Calaveras and a 15-Inc. victory over Sonora. Calaveras also lost to Amador 19-36. Amador beat Summerville 22-33 while Summerville then beat Argonaut 15-Inc. and Argonaut and Sonora both were unable to field full teams. Bret Harte and Amador remain 3-0 in the standings.
With two league meets now in the books, Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson is pleased not only that both her varsity squads are 3-0, but that they are also progressing nicely as the season rolls along.
“We are finally starting to get the baseline there that we need, and we are starting to introduce some strength training with hills, and we are starting to do some speed work, which we haven’t run,” Johnson said. “We are starting to see the mid-peaking phase of the season and that’s exactly where we want to be.”
When asked about the progression of his team, Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit said, “In some ways, we are learning how to compete and trusting your conditioning. We have a lot of people at different places when it comes to how to compete. But generally, I feel that we are running good workouts and we are getting stronger.”
This is the time of year that is always a challenge for Calaveras and for Avrit, as the school is off for two weeks for its fall break. Avrit tries to keep his runners on a regular schedule, but he knows that teenagers will take advantage of their time away from school and that can often lead to routines being altered.
“We are not meeting every day, but we are meeting on what we feel are the important days and we are getting the work in that we need to do,” Avrit said. “We talk about getting out of synch and suddenly going to bed at 1 instead of the normal 10 and what that does to you. All you can do is tell them the effects and hopefully they take that to heart and try to apply it.”
The calendar may suggest that it’s fall, but the temperature outside indicates that summer is trying to stick around for as long as possible. When the six schools gathered for the first league meet of the season two weeks ago in Sonora, rain had recently hit the Mother Lode and cloudy skies kept the temperature down. On Wednesday, the heat was definitely a factor, as the temperatures were pushing the high 80s. But for Bret Harte junior Aurora Lewis, she would rather run three miles in hotter weather than battle the cold.
“For me personally, I prefer running when it’s a little hotter,” Lewis said. “If I run when it’s cold, my muscles will seize up. If it was two or three degrees colder, it would be perfect, but I enjoyed today.”
This was also the first time Lewis ran the Argonaut course. For Lewis, there are always some concerns when running a course for the first time, but because it’s just three loops in a row, she was able to view what she would be running beforehand and that eased her mind ahead of the race.
“For this course, we were able to go on it in advance because it’s just a loop, so I was able to know what was actually going to happen,” Lewis said. “But if I don’t know the course, it’s really stressful because if there is a hill or something and I’m going too fast, then I’ll freak out and that’s an issue.”
The course nor the heat will bother Sonora’s Broen Holman, who once again blazed his way to a first-place finish with a time of 18:01.03 and Summerville’s Cruz Vasquez was close behind with a 18:20.50. The Bret Harte duo of senior Winter Whittle (18:46.0) and junior Brody Burita (18:58.09) took fourth and fifth place respectively.
Other Bret Harte times were Peyton Heermance (21:00.38); Jack Lenihan (21:20.78); Josh Schuler (22:46.75); and Robert Carrillo-Wright (23:26.94).
As for Calaveras, senior Logan Gomes was the first Red Hawk to cross the finish line and his time of 20:05.84 placed him sixth overall. Wyatt Wendt finished in 23:00.38; Nathan Cameron finished in 23:09.38; Jesse Pinkson finished in 23:47.78; Cale Brassfield finished in 24:00.50; Darby Dagenais finished in 29:22.03; and Ethan Harro finished in 34:10.78.
In the girls’ race, of the six runners to be the first to finish, three of them were from Bret Harte. Argonaut’s Maeve Klement placed first in 21:56.61. After Klement crossed the finish line, Bret Harte junior Addy Heermance (22:23.46) and senior Kadyn Rolleri (22:49.12) placed second and third respectively and Lewis placed sixth (24:05.68) behind Summerville’s Arianna Martinez (23:14.51) and Amador’s Sonja Mulhair (23:37.43). Bret Harte’s Skylar Mayers finished in 25:40.35; Caitlin Johnson finished in 26:07.00; Taylee McDaniel finished in 31:20.38; Talisa Perez finished in 32:06.67; and Nina Hollars finished in 32:41.68.
“I’m seeing some consistency now,” Johnson said about her girls’ team. “We brought Caitlin Johnson up from the frosh/soph level to see how she worked with the varsity, so this was her first 3-mile race that she’s run, and she did well with that. We are bringing various frosh/soph girls to see how they fit in the top seven and we are sorting out our team. The hard work and consistency is starting to pay off.”
As for Calaveras, Makayla Turner finished in 25:02.18; Daisy Garcia finished in 25:19.93; Bailie Clark finished in 29:53; Wessin Snipes finished in 29:54.93; and Kaidyn Thornburg finished in 32:09.99.
The third Mother Lode League meet of the season will take place on Oct. 19 at Frogtown in Angels Camp.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.