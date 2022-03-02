Beadles places 3rd at CIF State Championship

The 2022 wrestling season came to an end for five local grapplers under the brightest lights in the state. The Calaveras foursome of Carlos Meza, Lexy Beadles, Cynthia Meza and Scott Beadles, along with Bret Harte junior Dakota Stephens earned a spot to compete at the CIF Wrestling Championships Feb. 24-26 at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield.
“The experience was amazing,” Calaveras first-year head coach Andrew Garcia said. “I told the boys that just winning a match there means you’re one of the elites in the state, making it to the top 20-30 wrestlers out of 25,000 in the state. As a first-year coach, the tournament was incredible as well. The atmosphere, the rush, and the honor was incredible and humbling.
In the 111-pound girls’ division, Beadles, a senior, placed third overall. In the 106-pound girls’ division Meza, the only freshman in the group, placed sixth. In the boys’ bracket, Stephens went 0-2 in the 138-pound division. In the 160-pound division, Meza, a senior, went 1-2, while Beadles, a sophomore, went 2-2 in the 170-pound division.
In the girls’ 111-pound division, Beadles entered the event ranked No. 2 and started things off with a quick pin. She then followed that with two more pins. Her only loss came against the eventual champion Anaya Falcon in the semifinal round. Beadles finished with an overall record of 5-1, which included five pins.
In 2020, Beadles made it to the championship match and came up just short. She hoped to be the last wrestler standing during her senior year and while she was unhappy with not finishing first, she isn’t letting that take away from the experience of returning to Bakersfield.
“It’s definitely not where I thought I would be or wanted to be, but I’m happy where I ended up and am excited to continue on and compete against these girls and others at nationals and whatever other tournaments, I end up going to the rest of this year,” Beadles said.
As for Cynthia Meza, she was ranked No. 8 in the 106-pound division and started things off with a pin and then advanced further following an 8-1 decision. Meza got handed her first defeat to Paige Morales, who would become the future 106-pound champion. Meza went on to pick up two more pins.