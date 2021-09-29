Teams find their stride at second MLL cross country meet

SONORA – Cross country teams from the Mother Lode League are still trying to figure out their identities early in the 2021 season. And with the second Mother Lode League meet in the books, the vision of what each team could be is starting to become more clear.
Calaveras, Bret Harte, Amador, Argonaut, Sonora and Summerville hit the dusty trails Wednesday afternoon at Wildcat Ranch in Sonora, which according to Bret Harte head coach Vicky Johnson, is a great course for competition.
“To me, this is a true cross country course,” Johnson said. “It’s all dirt with rolling hills. I would love to race this course. It’s a beautiful course to have and I think it’s a very fair and even running ground when it comes to cross country running.”
Bret Harte’s boys’ team picked up a 24-40 win over Calaveras and beat Summerville 28-30. Calaveras lost to Bret Harte and lost to Sonora 23-35. Sonora beat Argonaut 15-incomplete, while Summerville beat Amador 15-incomplete and neither Amador or Argonaut fielded a varsity squad.
For the girls, Calaveras held on to beat Bret Harte 27-28 and beat Sonora 15-incomplete. Bret Harte lost to Calaveras and beat Summerville 15-incomplete. Amador beat Summerville and Argonaut 15-incomplete and Amador and Sonora both were unable to field a varsity team.
Johnson made the decision to have her frosh/soph female runners join the varsity squad, as there was very little competition for them on the lower level.
“The main reason to bring them up was that neither Summerville or Calaveras had a frosh/soph team,” Johnson said. “So, we don’t lose any points and we don’t gain any points. We decided to move them up to varsity. We could have picked one, but we gave all of them the option to go up and they all went up. I think they ran very competitively. It was their first three-miler and I think there were some runners who could have ran faster than they did, but because it was their first three-mile race, I commend them all. It was a great team decision to do that.”
For the second week in a row, Bret Harte junior Kadyn Rolleri finished second to Argonaut’s Maeve Klement. Klement finished in 20:41 and Rolleri followed with a 21:21. Rounding out the top 5 was Summerville’s Sofia Vazquez (21:44), Sonora’s Sofia Barajas (22:34) and Summerville’s Arianna Martinez (22:43).
Other Bret Harte times were: Anika Jodie (No. 11, 23:29); Addison Heermance (No. 12 23:35); Lilly O’Geen (No. 18, 25:28); Savanna inks (No. 20, 26:00); Skylar Inks (No. 21, 26:06); Sophia Keirns (No. 24, 26:37); Megan Johnson (No. 25, 26:46); and Callie Hormel (No. 30, 30:42).
Calaveras has yet to have its full girls’ team at a Mother Lode League meet, but Wednesday did have the return of senior Bridgette Boriolo. After missing the last two races, Boriolo was glad to be back running with her team.
“It wasn’t really that different coming back,” Boriolo said. “I missed two meets, but I kept running and I was able to feel the same way I did when I left and that was my goal. I felt pretty good today and I felt like I was where I needed to be.”
When asked about Boriolo’s first race back, Calaveras head coach Doug Avrit said, “She didn’t lose a ton. She ran solid for us and that was key.”
Times for Calaveras were: Lexy Beadles (No. 8, 23:17); Emma Alliende (No. 9, 23:18); Sage Miller (No. 13, 23:39); Boriolo (No. 17, 24:50); Rosalind Acevedo (No. 19, 25:37); Peyton Curran (No. 22, 26:17); and Emma Fabegues (No. 27, 27:54).
In the boys’ race, Calaveras senior Garrett Hesser didn’t plan on pushing himself very hard, but once the gun sounded, the competitive side of Hesser kicked in. Hesser placed second overall with his time of 16:44. Only finishing ahead of Hesser was Sonora senior Adin Dibble (16:36).
“His job was not to go to the wall today, but to run well with a good tempo and that’s what he ended up doing,” Avrit said about Hesser. “He came into this with the attitude of running a good race, but he didn’t psych himself up beforehand.”
Wrapping up the top 5 was Summerville’s Cruz Vasquez (17:27), Argonaut’s Drake Miller (18:41) and Bret Harte’s Jordan Smith (18:52).
Bret Harte times were: Broderick Burita (No. 8, 20:01); Alex Mejia (No. 10, 20:20); Avery Strauch (No. 22, 22:04); Kyle Whitsitt (No. 24, 22:27); Matthew Barajas (No. 25, 22:59); Nathan Reeves (No. 26, 23:00); and Logan Jodie (No. 29, 23:28).
One thing that impressed Johnson was the kick she saw from all of her runners coming down the final 100 yards. The Bullfrogs were able to pass a number of opponents down the final stretch of the race, which helped with finishing times.
“We talked about that yesterday and they took my word and gave it all they could in the last 100 yards,” Johnson said. “For them, that was the most exciting part of the race, because they were able to kick past someone. To us, it also means they probably had a little left in the tank and they could probably push harder in the three-mile and could have run a little faster.”
Final Calaveras times were: Logan Gomez (No. 6, 18:54); Tyler Davidson (No. 27, 23:01); Alexander Garcia-Miller (No. 31, 24:08); and Ethan Haro (No. 36, 31:52).
The Mother Lode League will not gather again until Oct. 20, back at Wildcat Ranch in Sonora. During that time, Calaveras will be out of school for its fall break and Avrit hopes his squad can maintain the momentum they’ve gained thus far.
“I want us to be able to keep it together for the next few weeks,” Avrit said. “We’ve got people doing college visits and different things over the break. We need to keep it together and hopefully we can use this to gain. Can we come out the other end and still be going up?”