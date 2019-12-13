Calaveras rebounds with blowout victory

LINDEN – After suffering its first loss of the season in a one-point, 45-44 road defeat to the Orestimba Warriors Tuesday night, the Calaveras High School girls’ basketball team had something to prove. But, that something to prove wasn’t meant for any team Calaveras may run into from here on out.
Calaveras wanted to prove to itself that Tuesday’s loss wasn’t the norm and that a small bump in the road won’t change the season path.
Unfortunately for the Escalon Cougars, they just happened to be the first team Calaveras played after Tuesdays’ loss and felt the wrath of its frustration. In the opening round of the 12th Annual Linden Lady Lions Invitational, Calaveras pounded Escalon 69-16 Thursday night to get back on track.
“We wanted to show it to ourselves that we are better than how we played Tuesday,” Calaveras sophomore Madison Clark said.
After the 53-point stomping, Calaveras head coach Jeremy Malamed told his players that there is only one difference between Tuesday’s loss and Thursday’s win and that was, as simple as it sounds, the shots just fell. Against Orestimba, Calaveras took 70 shots, which was 30 more than the Warriors and also went 13 for 37 in the key. Those same shots fell against Escalon.
“As complex as you can make things as a coach with different schemes and game plans, at its root and essence, basketball is a game of who can put the ball in the hole more,” Malamed said. “The same shots that we were getting today, were the same shots we got against Orestimba. We got exactly what we wanted with open lanes in transition, open kick outs for three’s, they just didn’t fall at a painful rate. We made those shots tonight and we didn’t make them Tuesday.”
Calaveras put the game away in the first six minutes and played the remaining 26 minutes as a formality. With two minutes left in the opening period, Calaveras junior LoLo Wyllie drained a 3-point basket, which gave her team a commanding 22-0 lead. In the opening eight minutes, Calaveras got eight points from freshman Brooke Nordahl; five from Wyllie; four from Vanessa Baysinger; three from Gabriella Malamed; and two from Madison and Bailie Clark and led 24-4.
The offensive explosion didn’t slow down in the second half, as Calaveras outscored Escalon 20-1. Heading into the third quarter, Calaveras had a huge 44-5 lead. With such a big lead, it would be easy to try and play less structured basketball, so Calaveras tried to focus on polishing up the little things, which should help down the line.
“We try to not get sloppy, because it is easy to get sloppy when you are ahead by that much,” Madison Clark said. “So, we just try to work on the little things, like our on-ball defense and rotation on offense.”
While the Calaveras players had fun taking part in a blowout victory, Thursday’s win may have been exactly what Madison Clark needed. The reigning co-Most Outstanding Player of the Mother Lode League hasn’t been producing the same way she did as a freshman and perhaps was in a little bit of a sophomore slump. Malamed wasn’t sure what to make of his star players slow start.
“She just hasn’t looked like Maddie a lot this year and a lot of it is rust,” Malamed said. “These girls play so many sports, unfortunately, they don’t get to spend a lot of time playing basketball in the offseason, so it’s hard for them to really progress their game when they come into a season, so that takes time. She hasn’t had that game and I’ve been trying to think of the reason why and more than anything, she’s just been a little bit off. I think having that game today, hopefully will kick start her and get her going, because she’s as tough a matchup as there is out there.”
Well, Clark had a night to feel good about. The guard scored nine points, had five assists, four steals and four rebounds. Nobody was more pleased to see a strong performance from Clark than Malamed.
“I told her before the game, ‘Yeah, I may tease you about missing layups and I know you've been struggling a bit, but there’s nobody else I’d want leading this team and leading us into battle than you and make sure you know that when you take the floor,’” Malamed said. “I think she had that confidence today that she was going to get it done one way or the other.”
Madison Clark and the rest of her teammates put up solid numbers and even with a running clock in the fourth quarter, Calaveras scored 17 points for the 69-16 victory.
“I feel that we get more excited when we are playing in a closer game,” Madison Clark said. “Our bench is more engaged and everyone has an adrenaline rush. But playing in games like this is still fun and it’s a nice way to get our groove back after Tuesday’s loss.”
Nordahl led Calaveras in scoring with 16 points; Wyllie had 15 points; Bailie Clark scored 12; Madison Clark had nine; Baysinger scored eight; Malamed added six points; Skyler Cooper scored two points; and Frankie Pekarek scored one in the win.
Calaveras (5-1) will play again in the tournament at 6:30 p.m., Friday against Tokay.