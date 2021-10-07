Baechler inherits a Calaveras girls' roster that is built to win now

Eric Baechler couldn't have asked for a better roster for his first year as the Calaveras High School girls’ varsity basketball coach.
Baechler was recently hired to take over the program after former coach Jeremy Malamed stepped down over the summer. Malamed had a successful run as head coach, which included five straight trips to the playoffs (there were no playoffs in the spring 2021 season due to COVID-19) and a co-Mother Lode League championship in 2017.
And the roster that Malamed handed over to Baechler is one that any coach would be envious of. Baechler knows that the time to win is now, but before dreaming of bringing home a blue section championship banner, Baechler wants his team to be the best in the Mother Lode League.
“It’s always been a goal to reach the section finals, but you have to start with the league championship,” Baechler said. “This year would be a great start for that.”
When it comes to the Calaveras girls’ basketball program, Baechler is no stranger. He has been a Calaveras junior varsity coach and assisted Malamed in the 2018-19 season on the varsity level. So, when the position opened up, Baechler felt the time was as good as any to take his shot.
“Having been in the program a few years back with Jeremy (Malamed) makes it an easy transition for me,” Baechler said. “I do have a good group of girls coming up through the ranks, which my daughter is a part of in the seventh-grade era. So, it’s an opportunity for me to start with a program that is very well-intact and then there’ll be a lot of talent on the way.”
Although he won’t be able to coach his Calaveras players until November, Baechler is still roaming the sidelines on a daily basis as the Toyon Middle School girls’ seventh grade head coach. Baechler knows how important it is to get younger players excited about basketball and hopes that the young girls he is coaching now will find some sort of motivation from the high school girls he will start coaching in a month.
“I’m going to make it a point that they (the youth players) get here, and I’ll work out a deal with Mike (Calaveras athletic director Mike Koepp) and the staff here to get them into the building and get some excitement for those younger teams,” Baechler said. “Unfortunately, it’s been really tough the last few years for these girls because they haven’t been able to play anything and you can see the rust. There’s a lot of talent down there and they just need to get pushed and motivated. I think with the way we play and the atmosphere we have here can really excite some of the younger girls.”
The coaching that Baechler is doing on the youth level is nowhere near what he plans on doing at Calaveras. With a roster full of terrific basketball players, such as returning players Madison and Bailie Clark, Brooke Nordahl, Sierra Lowry, Randi Adams, Madyson Bernasconi, Paytin Curran and Laney Koepp, Baechler knows that he has plenty of options when it comes to causing havoc for opponents.
“It’s going to be a fast-paced offense, with defense leading into transition, and transition is going to lead into quick scoring,” Baechler said. “I think our defense is going to turn us into a very explosive team. What I’m gathering is we are going to have to win with defense and let it guide us into the offensive transition and push the ball up the court.”
Baechler is a father of four, with his oldest already out of college and his youngest in fourth grade. Baechler feels that being a father, with three of his children being girls, will help him when it comes to coaching his squad.
“Luckily for me, I have three girls, so that’s why I am on the girl’s side of things because I’ve been involved with their lives and their sports,” he said. “I’ve watched them grow with the different attitudes and ups and downs, and it’s probably why I am as strong as I am today and that’s because of my kids.”
With one foot in the youth level and the other now in high school, Baechler can look to the future, while still concentrating on the present. While he’s excited about both, the new coach is ready to get to work towards capturing the Mother Lode League title.
“I want to be playing our best basketball come league time and, obviously, that coincides with winning a league title,” Baechler said. “Fortunately for us, we’ve got good teams in our league who can push us for that section run. Once we get into sections, which this team is very capable of doing, we can make a run.”