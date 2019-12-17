Calaveras wrestlers shine at James Riddle Classic

After defeating Tokay High School 60-24 Dec. 11 in Lodi, the Calaveras High School wrestling team had a strong showing at the James Riddle Classic Dec. 14 in Oakdale.
Out of 42 teams competing, Calaveras finished No. 5 overall. Junior Donivan Giangregorio (195 pounds) placed first with a perfect 4-0 outing. Senior Bradley Fuller (220) went 3-1, which was good enough for second place. Junior Caden Villegas (170) went 2-2 and landed himself in fourth place, and senior Owen Murphy (160) went 3-2 and finished in sixth place. Vance Ottolini (138) was a consolation champion, going 3-1.
While the varsity was in Oakdale, the junior varsity squad was competing at the Beyer Tournament in Modesto. Cody Batterton, Tyler Statzell and Jordan Coburn got first place; Robin Reguillon and Isreal Moreno got second place; Josh Hughes placed third; while Ryan Starr; Jack Garamendi; Jamie Smith placed fourth in their respective weight classes.
Calaveras’ varsity squad will take part in the Casa Robles Tournament Saturday in Casa Robles.