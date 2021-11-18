When the shots don't fall, the easiest thing to do is blame the club

La Contenta senior golfers engaged in a game of bogey points by flight on Nov. 8 at La Contenta Golf Club in Valley Springs. It’s a game where competitors don’t dwell on good or lucky shots, but rather on the short putt they missed to keep them out of the money. It sometimes takes days to recover. Golfers don’t admit they’re bad putters, but rather claim they can’t catch a break.
Leading the way in the White Tee Flight was retired contractor Dave Mullen, who dislikes being taken for granite. Tied for second was long-hitting Alan Couchman and club champ Al Liberato. Al had missed playing recently due to a sore foot. When he went to the doctor and described his symptoms, the doc immediately exclaimed, “Gout,” and Al replied, “But I just got here!” After all the money he’s won, there will be no more rich man’s cuisine in the Liberato household.
Alone in fourth was our credible Vietnam vet, Mike Mendoza. Not to be outdone was club captain Louis Luna, who continues to amaze when he’s in the money and affable Ken Jones, as they tied for fifth.
In the Gold Tee Flight, Gary Stockeland smoked the field by four strokes to increase his popularity. Cattleman Dan Borges steered his way into second. Retired PG&E employee Ray Delarosa managed not to run out of gas as he finished third. Jack Paich, who reliably shows up when turkeys are given out, gobbled up fourth-place money. Ron Huckaby barely nosed into fifth.
In the Red Tee Flight, Portugal’s soon to be proclaimed crown prince, Carlos Lourenco, claimed big money for the fourth week in a row. He has made so much treasure that he is seeking to buy a villa in his native land. Retired Lucky’s meat manager Dave Bockman took a big slice of the winnings with his second-place showing. Steady Ken Phillips tied for third with retired fire captain Steve Weyrauch, whose motto was, “Don't fight fire with fire. ” Joining them was red tee champ Larry Rupley.
The closest-to-the-hole contest on No. 4 and No. 13 was most interesting. No one from the white or red tees was able to find the green on No. 4 and from the golds, tee champ Harry Kious showed his skill as he took all the money. On No. 13 from the whites, former club champ Jim Sickler had the shot-of-the-day (9 feet 1 inch) to easily best Mike Kasperson’s effort. From the reds, George Dillon was the sole golfer to hit the green, thus claiming all the money from holes 4 and 13.