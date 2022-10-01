Bret Harte is unable to beat Argonaut in the first game of league play

JACKSON – The Bret Harte High School football team looked to spoil Argonaut High School’s homecoming on the opening night of Mother Lode League play Friday night at Dan Barnett Field in Jackson.
The late-September autumn evening with clear skies was a perfect night for not only a homecoming celebration, but the return to the gridiron for the Bullfrogs after their bye week. Alas, playing spoiler was not in the cards, as the Bullfrogs fell to the Mustangs 53-7.
Bret Harte received the opening kickoff and on its first play from scrimmage, went from excitement to distress in only seconds. A Bullfrog run of 10 yards up the middle resulted in a fumble recovered by Argonaut. The fumble began a series of short fields for the Mustangs to take advantage of and score five touchdowns in the process, which pushed the score to 34-7 by the second quarter.
Bret Harte’s misfortune of that initial fumble continued with an Argonaut punt return to Bret Harte 13-yard line; a run stuffed on fourth down on the Bullfrog 40; a squib kickoff returned to the Bret Harte 45; and a bad snap on a punt that was downed at the Bret Harte 20. All of that led to five-straight Argonaut drives resulting in touchdowns.
Bret Harte’s best drive of the game went for 85 yards and took 10 plays that ended in the end zone. Junior running back Troy Dragomanovich scored on a 2-yard plunge for Bret Harte’s only score of the night. Dragomanovich, who was the workhorse running back for the Bullfrogs, carried the ball 12 times for 53 yards while scoring the lone Bret Harte touchdown.
“It was good to get the long drive,” Bret Harte head coach Kelly Osborn said. “It was good for the kids to feel that.”
When asked how he felt about the game despite the result, Dragomanovich said, “We played a heck of a game. In games like this, or any game in general, you’ve got to make the best of it no matter what’s going on, no matter the score or outcome. Even if you are leading the pack, you’ve got to have fun.”
Homecoming night is typically an event for friends and family to come together and reconnect. For Dragomanovich, he got to have a semi-family reunion with players wearing Argonaut uniforms, which was an unexpected surprise.
“I got to see family that I didn’t realize played on the other side and that was cool,” Dragomanovich said. “We met a couple of years ago and are from the same culture. We got to meet, and we became family and I got to see them again out there today.”
Bret Harte put together a strong drive to begin the second half. Dragomanovich, along with Blayne Pullin, moved the ball on the ground, while senior quarterback Dylan Knick connected with sophomore receiver Wyatt Skrobecky and senior receiver Ezra Radabaugh for 25-yard completions to bring the ball to the Argonaut 16. However, the drive ended with an interception in the end zone and the Bullfrogs didn’t get close to scoring again the rest of the night.
With Dragomanovich running the ball, it was Skrobecky who was the main target for Knick. Skrobecky was able to exploit the middle of the Argonaut defense with four receptions for 72 yards. Radabaugh also caught two passes for 33 yards. Knick finished the game 6 for 15 for 105 yards with one interception. Pullin also had 39 yards on eight carries.
Argonaut finished with 326 yards rushing, eight touchdowns, and had a 51-yard pass completion.
When asked about his thoughts on the evening, Osborn said, “We didn’t execute very well. We had moments that we shined. There were some run plays that worked for us tonight and that found some success. But there were other times where we either made poor throws or didn’t protect very well. We had a couple of fumbles, but we also had some opportunities to do some things offensively. Defensively, they were just a powerhouse compared to us and just ran over us and we’ve got to get better at being more disciplined. It’s got to be four quarters and it has to be a sustained effort. It’s being disciplined and we have got to get better at that. We had some moments offensively where we shined a little bit, and we had some things clicking. We just didn’t execute.”
Bret Harte (1-4, 0-1 MLL) will try to do what no team has yet been able to accomplish this year and that’s hand the Summerville Bears (6-0, 1-0 MLL) a loss. Bret Harte will host Summerville at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp.
Junior varsity
Bret Harte’s JV lost to Argonaut 40-0 on Friday night in Jackson.
