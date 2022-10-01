Bret Harte is unable to beat Argonaut in the first game of league play

JACKSON – The Bret Harte High School football team looked to spoil Argonaut High School’s homecoming on the opening night of Mother Lode League play Friday night at Dan Barnett Field in Jackson.

The late-September autumn evening with clear skies was a perfect night for not only a homecoming celebration, but the return to the gridiron for the Bullfrogs after their bye week. Alas, playing spoiler was not in the cards, as the Bullfrogs fell to the Mustangs 53-7.

