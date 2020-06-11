Calaveras Female Athlete of the Year Runner-up: Lexy Beadles

Lexy Beadles’ sophomore wrestling season at Calaveras ended as being the No. 2 female wrestler in the 111-pound division in all of California. At the CIF State Wrestling Championships, Beadles finished the tournament with an overall record of 4-1, with her one loss coming in the championship round. She began by picking up two pins and then recording a 3-2 victory to advance to the semifinals, where she won 5-0.
In the championship match, Beadles lost to Cristelle Rodriguez, of Buchanan High School. While she was disappointed, a comment Beadles made to Calaveras head coach Ryan Upchurch following the defeat gave the coach a glimpse of what was to come from his sophomore sensation.
“Afterwards, she was just like, ‘Welp, that’s the new girl who I have to figure out how to beat,’” Upchurch said of their conversation. “I thought that was one of the most impressive things I’ve ever heard anyone say after a loss. To be one win away from a state title to say that, I was very impressed with her answer.”