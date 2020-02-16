With 20 wins, Calaveras gets the No. 5 seed in the playoffs

There might not have been a long list of people who believed at the beginning of the season that the Calaveras High School boys’ basketball team would enter the playoffs with 20 wins to its name.
Well, after winning its final four Mother Lode League contests, Calaveras hit 20 wins. And just one day after picking up its 20th victory, Calaveras found out its 2020 playoff fate. Calaveras (20-6, 7-3 Mother Lode League) received the No. 5 seed and will take on No. 12 Hilmar Wednesday night in San Andreas in the opening round of the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV basketball playoffs.
“I’m happy with it,” Calaveras head coach Kraig Clifton said about getting the No. 5 seed. “I feel that it’s a fair spot for us, The CIF does a good job seeding the teams.”
No. 12 Hilmar enters the playoffs also with 20 wins, as it finished the regular season 20-8 and 7-5 in the Trans Valley League. The Yellowjackets ended the season having lost three of their final four games, with their only victory coming over Livingston.
Wednesday’s game will not be the first time Calaveras and Hilmar have met this season on the hardwood. On the day after Christmas, Calaveras beat Hilmar 53-50 in the opening round of the Livingston Tournament. Calaveras trailed Hilmar 35-33 heading into the fourth quarter, but came from behind for the win.
“Everybody in the playoffs are good, so every team is a threat,” Clifton said. “We played them early on and were successful, but that doesn’t mean anything. They are also a 20-win team, so I expect it to be a really competitive game.”
The winner of the Calaveras vs. Hilmar game will take on the winner of the No. 4 El Dorado vs. No. 13 Highlands contest Friday night. Should Calaveras win and Highlands upset El Dorado, that game would be played in San Andreas.
Mother Lode League members Sonora got the No. 1 seed and No. 6 Amador will take on No. 11 Escalon.
Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship will be at 4 p.m., Thursday Feb. 27 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.