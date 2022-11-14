Bullfrogs are ready to make a run at the Mother Lode League title

Bret Harte boys’ soccer coach Jeff Gouveia has a good problem on his hands. The Bret Harte soccer program is continuing to grow in popularity, and that is reflected in the number of students wanting to play.
Bret Harte has over 40 players in the program and on the varsity team, there are anywhere between 13 and 16 senior players. When it comes to bodies, the Bullfrogs aren’t lacking.
“We are excited that Bret Harte soccer seems to be on the minds of so many athletes,” Gouveia said. “The incoming freshman class has a lot of interest, and I think that speaks to the future of the program. The talent that we are seeing with the incoming freshman is just brilliant because we are going to have to fill 15 or 16 holes next year and it’s looking promising.”
Although there are many players wanting to play Bret Harte soccer, the success of fall sports has made it where Gouveia has had to wait to get his full team out on the field. Bret Harte’s water polo team, which has a number of soccer players on it, reached the playoffs for the first time in the history of the school. And Bret Harte’s boys’ cross country team finally had its season come to an end on Nov. 13 at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championship Meet.
“The hardest thing is I can’t get the water polo and cross country guys out here, because they are fried,” Gouveia said. “So, we haven’t actually been able to have the whole squad out here yet. We’ve got games coming up and we’ve got like five or six guys who haven’t been here, and they are key components to the plan. I’ve never been in this situation before.”
One player who was ready to go when practice began was senior Ezra Radabaugh. As a junior, Radabaugh led the team in scoring, and he looks to once again be one of the most dangerous offensive weapons in the Mother Lode League.
Heading into his junior year, Radabaugh was banged and bruised from football. But this year, he made sure to take better care of his body during football season and Radabaugh feels much healthier now than he did a year ago.
“I think this year I’m feeling a lot better,” Radabaugh said. “I took care of my body a lot better this year during football. And I also moved out to receiver this year, so there was a lot less hitting. Coming into this soccer season, I feel faster and just better overall.”
Although Bret Harte lost a number of its top goal scorers from the 2021-22 season, Gouveia isn’t worried about his team putting the ball into the back of the net. Perhaps the biggest question mark will be which Bullfrog will be protecting the goal. Last year’s goalie Nathan Reeves made the switch from soccer to basketball, so finding a replacement goalie has been at the top of Gouveia’s list.
“I’m not worried about scoring goals,” Gouveia said. “I’m a little more worried about us defensively. We’ve got a lot of exciting stuff going on up front, but we have not figured out how to fill the keeper hole and we have a couple of other holes to fill.”
Bret Harte will have played plenty of games by the time the Mother Lode League season begins in January. The Bullfrogs have 10 preseason games and will play tough squads like Delta Charter, Bradshaw Christian, Ripon, Venture Academy, Bear Creek and Hughson.
Radabaugh hopes that with a strong preseason schedule that his team will be ready to make a run at the Mother Lode League title for the first time since 2010.
“That’s what’s on everyone’s mind,” Radabaugh said. “Last year, we should have made the playoffs and, this year, we know that we are going to make it and that we are going to be the best team in the league.”
